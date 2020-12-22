Yeppoon coast guard tows cruiser at sunrise

Fine weather last weekend attracted many boaties and fishers to the water alongside the Coast Guard.

On Saturday, the Yeppoon crew received a call for help at 12.40pm from a vessel with motor problems at Corroboree Island, near North Keppel Island.

Yeppoon Rescue One departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour and towed the vessel back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 2.15pm.

Crew members were woken at 3.45am on Sunday by a call for assistance from a flybridge cruiser west of Corroboree Island.

As the boat was in no danger, the owner was asked to call back at daylight. The call was received at 5.50am as soon as the radio room opened for business. Yeppoon Rescue One took the boat in tow, returning to harbour at 7.06am.

Later on Sunday morning, while Yeppoon Rescue One was on a training sortie near Putney Beach, a call came in from a jet ski with motor problems.

The jet ski was towed slowly back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour, arriving at 12.05pm.

Coast Guard crews will be on standby on Christmas Day and throughout the Christmas-New Year period.

The normal radio service will be staffed to receive trip reports and emergency calls on VHF radio and by phone.

Families planning to visit the islands are reminded that there will be extreme tides associated with the full moon and care should be taken when anchoring or grounding boats on beaches. Tide tables are available from Coast Guard bases and many other locations.