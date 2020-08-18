Yeppoon Coast Guard urges boaties for accurate locations

THE PAST week has demonstrated the range of Yeppoon Coast Guard activities with a long-range operation, short operations, breakdowns, fuel shortages, day and night operations, training and a community service operation, in addition to the routine radio operations.

On Tuesday, Keppel Sands Coast Guard received a call from a 4.4m centre console boat with fuel problems near Monkey Point on Great Keppel Island.

Marine Assist Rescue responded with Skipper Rex Kirk and three crew and departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 3.08pm, taking the vessel under tow at 3.50pm.

Calm seas ensured a comfortable return to harbour at 4.45pm.

The grateful owner of the vessel was one of 1700 Marine Assist members so the rescue was at no cost and part of our service to our members.

On Wednesday evening Coast Guard received a call from a 6m vessel that had run out of fuel 4nm north east of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Marine Assist Rescue responded with Skipper Rob Wills and two crew ferrying a container of fuel out to the stricken vessel.

Once the boat was restarted, Marine Assist Rescue returned to Harbour followed by the assisted vessel arriving back at 7.55pm.

As the boater was not a Marine Assist member, he made a donation to Coast Guard for our services and paid for the cost of the fuel.

On Thursday, the radio operator at Keppel Sands Coast Guard received a call from a 6.4m Haines broken down 55nm East of Rosslyn Bay Harbour near Haberfield Shoal.

Yeppoon Rescue One responded with Skipper Kingsley Bartle and a crew of four, departing Rosslyn bay harbour at 11.35pm.

Arriving at the stricken vessel at 2.12pm, Yeppoon Rescue One took it in tow for the long haul back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour arriving at 5.05pm.

As the boater was a Marine Assist member and a very grateful one at that, he incurred no cost for the assistance.

Swimmers in the GKI race.

Four migrating whales were sighted while on the trip, so boaters need to be wary that whales are in our waters and all care should be taken to maintain the required distance from them to avoid collisions.

On Friday, beautiful boating weather greeted boaters for the long weekend but the day turned out incident free.

On Saturday morning Marine Assist Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 6.55am for Great Keppel Island to act as a safety vessel while a group of open-water swimmers circumnavigated the island.

Marine Assist Rescue returned at 3.03pm, after completing this Community Support operation.

On Saturday, Yeppoon Rescue One departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 11.03am to conduct Safety Drills Training and as part of the training, delivered lunch to the Marine Assist Rescue crew involved with the open water swimmers, returned to harbour at 1.14pm

Later that afternoon, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a 5.7m Whitley power boat broken down northwest of Pelican Island, Marine Assist Rescue responded with Rex Kirk as Skipper, departing Rosslyn Bay harbour at 5.15pm.

In half an hour the distressed vessel was under tow but rough seas whipped up by a 20 knot north-easterly ensured a slow trip back to harbour, arriving safely after dark at 6.52pm.

The grateful family, who were not Marine Assist members, made a donation to the Coast Guard, and took a membership application form with them.

There were no assists on Sunday, though our Radio Operators had a busy afternoon assisting Water Police with localised incidents around The Keppels.

Recreational boaters are urged to carry at least two means of identifying their position so that they can be compared to provide an accurate location when requesting assistance.

Frequently, either the coordinates or the landmarks provided are incorrect and the two do not match.

Boaties should be familiar with local landmarks and directions from a chart so that they can describe their position with clarity.

It is difficult for rescue vessels to arrive in a timely fashion when the crew are given misleading information and head for the wrong location.