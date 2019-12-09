Yeppoon Coast Guard visits its first cruise ship

THE Coast Guard Yeppoon had its first visit to a cruise ship this week.

On Monday morning the Coast Guard Yeppoon was alerted by the Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre in Canberra to a medical emergency on the cruise ship, ‘Silver Muse’, travelling from Cairns to Brisbane.

In response, skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew Rob Wills, Rex Kirk, Buck Rogers and Bill Burchardt were joined by two paramedics on Yeppoon Rescue One and left the harbour at 9am. The Coast Guard vessel reached the rendezvous point, near Outer Rock, about five kilometres west of North Keppel Island, just before 10am.

Paramedic being winched from cruise ship to helicopter

Yeppoon Rescue One was ‘docked’ next to the cruise ship and the paramedics boarded the ship and examined a passenger, who had a suspected heart attack. The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was then called and the passenger and one paramedic were winched into the helicopter, which then headed to Rockhampton Hospital.

Skipper Kingsley Bartle on Yeppoon Rescue One 'docked' to the cruise ship

Yeppoon Rescue One brought the second paramedic back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour arriving at 1.15pm.

Yeppoon Rescue One dwarfed by the Silver Muse

Some nice flat early mornings at sea this week on the Capricorn Coast and white caps and wind in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday saw very strong afternoon winds gusting up to 25 knots (50 kilometres an hour) and were not conditions the power boaties wanted, but quite a few surf board riders relished in the surf.

On Wednesday afternoon the skipper of a jet ski at Great Keppel Island phoned Coast Guard Yeppoon requesting assistance as his ski had a flat battery. Skipper Rex Kirk with crew Rob Wills and Buck Rogers in Marine Assist left Rosslyn Bay at 5pm and arrived at the stricken ski in just under 20 minutes. The jet ski was started and Marine Assist was back in the harbour at 6.20pm.