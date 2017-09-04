Yeppoon Coast Guard's 4.5hr mission to rescue stranded pair

TWO people were stranded on a 7.5m half-cabin boat 47 nautical miles off Rosslyn Bay Harbour yesterday.

A radio was received from a marine assist contributor reporting the broken down vessel about 10am.

RMH Rescue skipper Daryll Greer and crew departed the habour at 10.20am and completed the mission about 4.5 hours later at 2.45pm.

Earlier yesterday an 8m power boat with three people on board was rescued after the vessel had a flat battery 35nm off the harbour.

A passing fisherman was towing the boat slowly towards the harbour.

Gormans Removals Rescue skipper Jim Goodsell intercepted the vessel and used a portable battery pack to restart the boat and escort it back to the harbour in a three and a half operation.

Two operations on Monday, August 28 and three operations on Wednesday, August 30 kept the Coast Guard Yeppoon busy during the week.

On Monday afternoon, the sole occupant of a 10m motor cruiser called from a location 3nm north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour with fuel problems.

Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper: Elizabeth Goodsell) departed the harbour at 4.30pm just as the vessel owner reported that he had been able to restart the engines.

Gormans Removals Rescue escorted the vessel back the harbour arriving at 5.10pm.

Shortly after dark that day, a Yeppoon resident called the police to report a flare sighting in the direction of Corroboree Island, near North Keppel Island.

The Coast Guard was asked to investigate and RMH Rescue (Skipper: Barry Semple) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.56pm and conducted a search in the area, returning at 9.27pm without finding a boat in distress.

Early on Wednesday morning, a Marine Assist contributor in a 5m power boat called by phone from Miall Island after a breakdown.

Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper: Jim Warren) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 7.50am and returned with the boat in tow at 9am.

While that operation was in progress, a 52' visiting yacht anchored in Statue Bay with 2POB requested assistance to enter the harbour due to engine failure.

After completing the previous operation, Gormans Removals Rescue departed the harbour at 9.15am and returned with the yacht in tow at 9.45am.

Later that day, a Marine Assist contributor called by phone from a 6.4m boat at a location 7nm SW of Flat Island to request assistance after a breakdown.

Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper: Jim Warren) departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 4pm, took the boat in tow at 5.20pm and returned to harbour at 7.15pm.