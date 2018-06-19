Yeppoon Coastguard kept busy, towing three boats at once

MISSION COMPLETE: A Yeppoon Coast Guard vessel tows three other vessels back to Rosslyn Bay harbour at the weekend.

YEPPOON Coastguard volunteers have had their hands full with a number of rescues in recent days, including a group of kayakers.

Early Thursday, Gormans Removals Rescue was used to escort kayakers from Rosslyn Bay harbour to North Keppel Island for the 2018 Keppel Sea Kayak Symposium hosted by Paddle Capricornia.

On Sunday, the kayakers were safely escorted back to the Rosslyn Bay harbour.

This popular event attracted paddlers from Queensland and interstate, including a grey nomad couple from WA.

Despite overcast weather on Sunday, the radio room was kept busy receiving trip reports, especially from yachts heading north to the Whitsundays.

On Saturday afternoon, a phone call was received from a marine assist contributor in a six-metre boat with four persons on board that had broken down close to the north-west tip of North Keppel Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper James Fleming departed Rosslyn Bay at 2.55pm, took the boat in tow at 3.35pm and returned to harbour at 4.35pm.

At 5.30pm on Saturday a member of the public called from Emu Park to report that an unattended jet ski was in the water close to the beach north of the Surf Club.

Police were notified but it turned out not to be a marine incident as the owner returned from visiting the Emu Park town centre and rode away.

On Friday morning, a marine assist contributor in a six-metre power boat with three people on board requested assistance due to a breakdown 400 metres south-east of Flat Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper James Fleming departed Rosslyn Bay harbour at 10.20 am.

However at 11.40am, a call was received from another marine assist contributor in a five-metre power boat with one person on board which had broken down 500 nautical miles north-west of Perforated Island, six metres further north than the original destination.

Gormans Removals Rescue was diverted and the second vessel was taken in tow at 12.16pm.

The rescue vessel then headed back to Flat Island and took the first caller in tow at 12.51pm.

Both boats were towed back towards Rosslyn Bay harbour.

Before this task was completed, a third call was received from a fisherman with three people on board in a five-metre boat that had run out of oil north-west of North Keppel Island.

When Gormans Removals Rescue reached this vessel at 2.30pm, it was rafted up alongside the rescue vessel.

Gorman Removals Rescue travelled with three vessels in tow for the remainder of the trip which was completed at 4pm.

The whole operation lasted five hours and 40 minutes.

While this joint operation was in progress, a call for assistance was relayed by a boat in the Percy Islands from two fisherman in an eight-metre boat that had broken down in the Clara group of islands, off Island Head Creek, 52 nautical miles north of Rosslyn Bay harbour.

As the boat had not submitted a trip plan, was not a marine assist contributor and had a faulty radio, communication of the exact details was a problem.

As the boat was not in danger, arrangements were made and communicated by SMS for assistance to be provided on Saturday morning.

Gormans Removals Rescue with skipper Jim Warren departed Rosslyn Bay at 4am.

The trip north was complicated by the need to dodge naval vessels involved in military exercises off Port Clinton.

Gormans Removals Rescue arrived on scene at 7.20am and took the boat in tow.

Both boats arrived safely at Rosslyn Bay harbour at 12 noon after an eight-hour operation.

Once again whales were reported at Emu Park on Thursday and close to Rosslyn Bay harbour on Friday.

People should call for assistance from the coastguard when they suffer a breakdown where they cannot get back to shore unaided or when needing medical assistance beyond their capability or knowledge.

Radio frequencies monitored are VHF: 16, 21, 22. Ch 88 Ch86 on 27 MHz.

MF/HF: 2182, 2524, 4125, 6215, 8291.