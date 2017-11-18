Yeppoon college celebrates graduates' diverse career paths

HIGH hopes are destined for two of St Brendan's College big achievers this year, Flynn Berry and Daniel McNamara, as they graduated this week proud of very different achievement.

More than 100 young men graduated from the Yeppoon college with both Flynn and Daniel earning the school's highest honours.

St Brendan's College Seniors 2017 ST BRENDANS

Both with varied future paths, Flynn was awarded the 2017 Dux of College and Daniel with 2017 Vocational Education and Training Student of the Year.

Flynn attained five subject prizes for his academic excellence and was awarded the highest marks possible in five of his six subjects.

He plans on moving to Gold Coast next year with a scholarship to Bond University to fulfil his dream studying actuarial science.

"I love maths, so I was looking for a career that led from that and actuarial science which studies maths, risk assessment and finance was something you can apply to real-world scenarios,” he said.

For Daniel, his interests were in securing the correct qualifications to be able to join the workforce straight away when he finished school.

Year 12 VET student of the year, Dan McNamara. ST BRENDANS

A boarder from Blackhall, Daniel said he quickly settled in to the college with his love of welding and football helping him find the way.

"It only took me about three weeks to settle in as I got to know the other students well in dorm, playing football and in classes,” Dan said.

Soon after graduation, Daniel will interview for a boiler-making apprenticeship on the Central Highlands for 2018

St Brendan's College Principal Nick Scully congratulated the 2017 seniors on their commitment to their studies and taking advantage of the full range of opportunities available at the college.

"We hope our students leave our college with fond memories and will call on the brotherhood and belonging of our college in future years,” he said.

"We also wish them well in their future and hope their education and life skills learnt at the College will support them as they move into the world as proud St Brendan's College men.

"The success and paths of St Brendan's students over many years has been wide and varied and with a strong rural and regional history we offer an academic program to support an enormous range of careers, whether that's university and various professions, trades, agriculture or others.”