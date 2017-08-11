27°
Yeppoon comes alive with Village Festival glory

11th Aug 2017 3:34 PM
LIVE MUSIC: You can catch Will Hearn performing this weekend as part of the massive line up of artists at Village Festival.

YEPPOON Foreshore comes alive this weekend with an epic line up of live music and performances.

The CQUniversity Village Festival is not to be missed, with live music and performances spanning across six main venues Saturday and Sunday.

Village Festival Chair Phil Henry said that organisers were ecstatic about the diversity of entertainers walking onto the main stage of the Yeppoon Foreshore this coming weekend.

"It begins with popular children's entertainer Jay La'gaia at 11am on Saturday, followed by an array of recognised artists, rounding out the night with internationally renowned band The Whitlams, so we expect the coast to come alive with thousands of festival visitors.

"Sunday is no less impressive with a strong performance to end the festival by Katie Noonan and her band 'Elixir'.

"But most importantly, these iconic big name acts will be accentuated by a strong list of home-grown talent performing at what has become the region's premier showcase of local performers.

"The mix of local performers amongst these other artists in our music program really showcases the great depth of talent in our region.

"Amelia Kase, Weathered, The Short Fall and Kate Leahy are all popular performers who call the Capricorn Coast home, and have performed previously in earlier years of Festival.

"Locals are such an important part of the CQUniversity Village Festival. On Saturday the festival will host the winner of the Beaches got Talent competition, and the CQUniversity Legends and the Locals performance hosted by Kate Leahy and Sara Storer.

"Sunday will be a fantastic day to support our young talent by bringing along a picnic, finding a patch of grass in the sun, and chill out to enjoy performances by our region's School bands, and the CQUniversity Band,” said Mr Henry.

"All performances on the Yeppoon Foreshore are free to the public and patrons can stay for as little or as long as they wish.

For more information on the full program visit http://thevillagefestival.-org.au/ or find 'The Village Festival' on Facebook.

Saturday music line up

11am Jay La'gaia

1pm Amelia Kase

2pm Weathered

3pm The Short Fall

4pm Kate Leahy with Little Mountain

5pm Sara Storer

6pm The Wilson Pickers

7pm Beaches got Talent winner!

7.30pm The Whitlams!

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  entertainment getting out live music village festival what's on

