Yeppoon IGA and Keppel Bakery donated food and drinks to the firefighters battling fire around the area today.
News

Yeppoon community rallies in touching support of firies

Steph Allen
10th Nov 2019 6:57 PM
YEPPOON locals have shown the true meaning of community spirit after donating a ute-load of food and drinks to the hardworking firefighters battling blazes around the region this weekend.

Jude McKenna approached Yeppoon IGA at 6am on Sunday about purchasing a large amount of water and sandwich supplies for the “hardworking men and women on and off the front lines”.

“We were willing to pay for it ourselves. Instead we were blown away when they kindly donated a ute load of water and Maximus drinks for our fire fighting heroes,” Ms McKenna said on Yeppoon Families Facebook page.

“Not only that, they supplied boxes of bananas, oranges, watermelons and apples.

“We had filling for the 300 sandwiches we have made (so far).

“Mary and Kerrie, you are amazing. Your generosity brought tears to my eyes many times.”

Ms McKenna was touched by the community’s compassion once more, when she visited Keppel Bakery to purchase trays to serve the sandwiches on.

“Brad surprised us by donating them and supplying us with boxes of bread and whatever else we needed,” she said.

“Both businesses have offered to supply us with more in the coming days.”

Ms McKenna added that another lady in the store also donated $20 towards any other items needed for the cause.

Ms McKenna urged locals to not only help out with supporting the fire fighters but to also support the local businesses.

