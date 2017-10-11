Yeppoon couple return home to find pet killed

MAULED: Kujo was killed by roaming dogs at Yeppoon.

A YEPPOON couple have been left traumatised after suddenly losing their dog in a vicious attack last week.

Last Wednesday residents of The Pines Estate, Thomas Kenzler and Emma Kehl came home from work to find their six-year old Maltese dog, Kujo dead.

A neighbour of the young couple, Tammy Forest said the couple expected Kujo to greet them when they arrived home.

"Their little dog didn't come to them like he normally did, he used to stick his nose under the gate,” she said.

"They went inside the house and when they got to the back door, they were greeted by two large dogs.

"When they went outside, they found their little Maltese dog dead in lots of pieces.”

Ms Forest said she believes the dogs to be Bullmastiff breed.

After hearing her neighbours screaming, Tammy went to see if the owners were alright, the two dogs were still in the yard.

She said a Livingstone Shire Council officer attended the scene and took the dogs away.

"He told the owner the dogs were a dangerous breed and when the officer checked, they were not registered,” she said.

Tammy said the two dogs were kept in their yard by an electric fence and the batteries ceased to work.

"The fence was a seven foot timber fence that they climbed,” she said.

"The Council officer took the dogs away and told the young ones that the dogs would probably be destroyed.”

The Council officer returned to see the couple the next day.

"The young chap said they had to give a statement as to what had happened,” Tammy said.

Tammy said Thomas was told by the Council officer there was a possibility the dogs would return to their owner, and they did.

Earlier this week, Tammy rang the Council very upset that the dogs were back with their owner.

"The officer said there was no proof that those dogs killed that little dog,” Tammy said.

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said 'an initial investigation resulted in the seizure of the alleged offending dogs'.

"The subsequent investigation to date has found insufficient evidence to prove the allegations, hence the dogs were released to their owner.”

Livingstone Shire Council has asked for any witnesses or persons who have any knowledge of the incident to contact 4913 5000.