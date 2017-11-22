Head turner: Yeppoon couple's beachfront backpackers comes to life

Alicia and Kris Thorpe are excited to open their new backpackers accommodation on the Capricorn Coast

Alicia and Kris Thorpe are excited to open their new backpackers accommodation on the Capricorn Coast Trish Bowman

ONE September morning Alicia and Kris Thorpe dropped their eldest daughter off to dancing and by the afternoon were the new owners of Yeppoon's future backpackers.

Twelve months later and curious heads were starting to turn at the fresh addition to Farnborough Rd as Yeppoon Beach House Backpackers and Budget Accommodation was taking shape.

The huge house caught the eye of the Yeppoon couple at auction last year who said the investment was completely "spur of the moment".

"It was something we would never have looked at usually," Alicia said.

"But we drove past and were both interested straight away."

Alicia, 32, said after nobody showed much interest at the auction they took a leap of faith and came out scoring a bargain.

Showing their new investment to a close friend, it was them who planted the seed to create the seven-bedroom beach house into a backpackers.

The 37-year-old house has since undergone a complete overhaul and been transformed into the Capricorn Coast's newest beach front accommodation.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Boasting a ripper view of Farnborough Beach, the hostel sleeps 33 people in five separate areas named after the islands you see looking out the vast windows on the upper level.

Open-plan spaces for guests to mingle were also on both floors with brand new bathrooms throughout.

Kris, 36, said although the accommodation was for travellers it would also be for families looking for a cheaper and central place to stay.

"We will have two private family rooms, as well as the dorms, for families or couples to have more privacy," the owner of Thorpey's Roofing and Plumbing said.

A large outdoor area out the back of the hostel boasted a tropical view of the boundary forest hanging high above the property.

Pineapple vibes and local touches of ferns were spread throughout bringing outside in for all tourists to bask amongst.

Even a signature hostel pet, a Blue-Tongue Lizard, was on the way for guests to enjoy a piece of local nature.

Alicia said after a huge year of turning their dream into reality, it was in the final stages.

"We thought it would be a lot harder than it has been, but mostly just been great to create this for the community," she said.

"Things are starting to come alive in the town, you can feel it already with all the new businesses, and I think this was definitely needed."

Planning to embrace their guests with the Southern Great Barrier Reef on their doorstep, Alicia hoped the GKI development would go ahead.

"People say the snorkelling at Keppel is by far the best in Queensland with snorkelling straight off the beach," she said.

"The evolution within our community has already started."

Their three children, Lillie, Ethan and Isla, had already given their parents' new venture the tick of approval with a huge snag cook-up and sleepover to christen the bunks.

Yeppoon Beach House is set to open before Christmas.

Livingstone Shire Council yesterday also approved two quirky stores for the front of the hostel.

Plans for Mahalo, a fresh juice bar, were under way to be completed before Christmas for one of the spaces.

Alicia's personal crystal jewellery shop, Earth Seed, will be next door.

Keep an eye out on Yeppoon Beach House's Facebook and Instagram pages for an upcoming open day for the public to check out the quirky accommodation for themselves.