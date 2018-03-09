Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TASTE FOR BUSINESS: L-R Claire Milburn, Tom Howard and Reshell Shinkfield at the Attic Espresso Bar.
TASTE FOR BUSINESS: L-R Claire Milburn, Tom Howard and Reshell Shinkfield at the Attic Espresso Bar. Chris Ison ROK080318cattic1
Business

Yeppoon couple's leap from customers to cafe owners

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Mar 2018 1:45 PM

TUCKED away in the roof of a charming coast building is the hidden gem cafe of Yeppoon which was the unique appeal for new owners, Reshell and Tom.

The Yeppoon couple took on the venture of The Attic Espresso Bar in James St about a month ago saying they've always wanted something of their very own.

Regular customers themselves, Reshell Shinkfield and Tom Howard said they had exciting visions for the endearing space but wanted to keep the existing charm.

"Ever since we moved home from down south we wanted something of our own,” Reshell said.

"This arose and it was perfect.”

Previously known as Crusin' By on Farnborough Rd, the cafe moved to Yeppoon CBD where the previous owner saw room to expand.

The Attic Espresso Bar is well known with locals as a coffee-hub, a place to unwind with rustic decor, bright artwork and the occasional yoga class.

It was these unique qualities that influenced the duo to take the leap into business.

"We love the space how it is, that's why we bought it,” Reshell said.

Working alongside store manager Claire Milburn, Reshell said she was excited to get to know her customers and happy to hear their feedback over a coffee.

Reshell, 31, said after extensive experience in retail she was excited to do something new while still maintaining a business sense.

The couple have plans for the courtyard area below the cafe which was commonly used by parents to let their kids run around and enjoy a babychinno.

With Reshell's sister just downstairs at French bakery, Baked on 44, she said there could be possibilities for the businesswomen to work together in the future.

"We might do things together ... but not for a while,” she said.

Reshell and Tom will take over The Attic Espresso Bar on March 12.

dining tmbbusiness yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Surf and turf: Rocky to become Barra tourism hotspot

Surf and turf: Rocky to become Barra tourism hotspot

Council News ROCKHAMPTON will no longer just be known as the Beef Capital of Australia, but also as the "home of barramundi”.

'Bring Pip home': CQ couple offer $1000 to reunite with pet

'Bring Pip home': CQ couple offer $1000 to reunite with pet

News FOR seven weeks a new litter of pups have been waiting for their mum

'I'm here with a mission': Rocky MP's vision for the region

'I'm here with a mission': Rocky MP's vision for the region

News BARRY O'Rourke leaves lasting impression on his fellow MPs.

New Deputy PM lands in CQ to explain his plans for region

New Deputy PM lands in CQ to explain his plans for region

News Bad news for Rookwood Weir, good news for the flood levee

  • 9th Mar 2018 2:00 PM

Local Partners