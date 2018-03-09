Yeppoon couple's leap from customers to cafe owners

TASTE FOR BUSINESS: L-R Claire Milburn, Tom Howard and Reshell Shinkfield at the Attic Espresso Bar.

TUCKED away in the roof of a charming coast building is the hidden gem cafe of Yeppoon which was the unique appeal for new owners, Reshell and Tom.

The Yeppoon couple took on the venture of The Attic Espresso Bar in James St about a month ago saying they've always wanted something of their very own.

Regular customers themselves, Reshell Shinkfield and Tom Howard said they had exciting visions for the endearing space but wanted to keep the existing charm.

"Ever since we moved home from down south we wanted something of our own,” Reshell said.

"This arose and it was perfect.”

Previously known as Crusin' By on Farnborough Rd, the cafe moved to Yeppoon CBD where the previous owner saw room to expand.

The Attic Espresso Bar is well known with locals as a coffee-hub, a place to unwind with rustic decor, bright artwork and the occasional yoga class.

It was these unique qualities that influenced the duo to take the leap into business.

"We love the space how it is, that's why we bought it,” Reshell said.

Working alongside store manager Claire Milburn, Reshell said she was excited to get to know her customers and happy to hear their feedback over a coffee.

Reshell, 31, said after extensive experience in retail she was excited to do something new while still maintaining a business sense.

The couple have plans for the courtyard area below the cafe which was commonly used by parents to let their kids run around and enjoy a babychinno.

With Reshell's sister just downstairs at French bakery, Baked on 44, she said there could be possibilities for the businesswomen to work together in the future.

"We might do things together ... but not for a while,” she said.

Reshell and Tom will take over The Attic Espresso Bar on March 12.