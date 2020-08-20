Menu
Judge with gavel on table
Crime

Yeppoon court on today: See the full list of appearances

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
20th Aug 2020 7:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YEPPOON Magistrates Court convenes once a week, every Thursday.

Here is the court list for today, August 20, in order of name, room and time.

Atkins, Jason Lee 1 9:00AM

Brose, Nicholas Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Connolly, Susie 1 9:00AM

Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davis, Eric Karl 1 9:00AM

Dowling, Lenakel, Mr 1 9:00AM

Geissmann, Buster Buck 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Sara Jane 1 9:00AM

Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone 1 9:00AM

Hampstead, Gregory James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Horton, Trent John 1 9:00AM

Howard, William Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Iles, Kristy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM

Jones, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM

Lorraway, Amie Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Lorraway, Brett 1 9:00AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke 1 9:00AM

Minto, Matthew Paul 1 9:00AM

Mott, Jessie Lee 1 9:00AM

Moule, Steven Joseph 1 9:00AM

Radel, Alira Nicole, Ms 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Beau James 1 9:00AM

Rutherford, Thomas John 1 9:00AM

Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM

Steedman, Sharron Maree 1 9:00AM

Steers, Jakson Timothy 1 8:30AM

Taylor, Lochie John 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Scott Charles 1 9:00AM

Taylor, Wayne John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Trickey, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM

Wetzler, Cody Jay 1 9:00AM

Wolfgram, Melissa Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM

Young, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM

tmbcourt yeppoon courthouse yeppoon court list yeppoon magistrates court
