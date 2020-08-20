Yeppoon court on today: See the full list of appearances
YEPPOON Magistrates Court convenes once a week, every Thursday.
Here is the court list for today, August 20, in order of name, room and time.
Atkins, Jason Lee 1 9:00AM
Brose, Nicholas Shane, Mr 1 9:00AM
Carr, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Connolly, Susie 1 9:00AM
Crane, Taylor James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davis, Eric Karl 1 9:00AM
Dowling, Lenakel, Mr 1 9:00AM
Geissmann, Buster Buck 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Sara Jane 1 9:00AM
Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone 1 9:00AM
Hampstead, Gregory James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Horton, Trent John 1 9:00AM
Howard, William Francis, Mr 1 9:00AM
Iles, Kristy Lee, Miss 1 9:00AM
Jones, Jodie Maree 1 9:00AM
Lorraway, Amie Louise, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Lorraway, Brett 1 9:00AM
Marks, David Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Mcdonald, Joshua Luke 1 9:00AM
Minto, Matthew Paul 1 9:00AM
Mott, Jessie Lee 1 9:00AM
Moule, Steven Joseph 1 9:00AM
Radel, Alira Nicole, Ms 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Beau James 1 9:00AM
Rutherford, Thomas John 1 9:00AM
Sansom, Ramana Louise 1 9:00AM
Steedman, Sharron Maree 1 9:00AM
Steers, Jakson Timothy 1 8:30AM
Taylor, Lochie John 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Scott Charles 1 9:00AM
Taylor, Wayne John, Mr 1 9:00AM
Trickey, Casey Lee 1 9:00AM
Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence 1 9:00AM
Wetzler, Cody Jay 1 9:00AM
Wolfgram, Melissa Fay, Miss 1 9:00AM
Young, Luke Andrew, Mr 1 9:00AM
