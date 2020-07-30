YEPPOON COURT: See the list of those facing the magistrate
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon court on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 27 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 30.
See the list of those appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing).
Adamson, Daniel Bradley Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM
Bourke, Richard Anthony 1 9:00AM
Carter, Bradley George, Mr 1 9:00AM
Cooze, Stephen Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
Davenport, Ivan Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM
Donnollan, Wayne John 1 9:00AM
Duffy, Matthew Shane 1 9:00AM
Ferguson, Brendan Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Peter John 1 9:00AM
Giese, Geoffrey Robert 1 9:00AM
Goltz, Sara Jane 1 9:00AM
Haydock, Matthew Isaac 1 9:00AM
Healy, Jacob 1 9:00AM
Higgins, Christopher Jason 1 9:00AM
Hughes, Joel Robert 1 9:00AM
Hurley, Rebecca Dawn 1 9:00AM
Jones, Justin Allan 1 9:00AM
Keech, Nola Joi 1 9:00AM
Kircher, Trent, Mr 1 9:00AM
Laverty, Terence Joseph 1 9:00AM
Lewis-Beattie, Walker Teomana 1 9:00AM
Marks, David Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM
Matchitt, Tani Jack 1 9:00AM
Mcquilty, Kel 1 9:00AM
Mifsud, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM
Mott, Jessie Lee 1 9:00AM
Moule, Steven Joseph 1 8:30AM
Munns, Joel William 1 9:00AM
Page, Brian Robert 1 9:00AM
Pirritt, Clinton James 1 9:00AM
Reeves, Khyle James Kenneth 1 9:00AM
Ryan, Susan Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM
Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM
Scott, Dean James 1 9:00AM
Tanzer, Geoffery Robert 1 9:00AM
Thompson, Craig Philip 1 9:00AM
Toop, Alan Gordon John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Toto, Brendan Brownie 1 9:00AM
Walker, Grant Leslie 1 9:00AM
Williams, Leonard James 1 9:00AM
Worley, Tyler Thomas Bernard 1 9:00AM