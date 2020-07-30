YEPPOON COURT: See the list of those facing the magistrate

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon court on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 27 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 30.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing).

Adamson, Daniel Bradley Steven, Mr 1 9:00AM

Bourke, Richard Anthony 1 9:00AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr 1 9:00AM

Cooze, Stephen Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Davenport, Ivan Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Donnollan, Wayne John 1 9:00AM

Duffy, Matthew Shane 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Brendan Kenneth, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Peter John 1 9:00AM

Giese, Geoffrey Robert 1 9:00AM

Goltz, Sara Jane 1 9:00AM

Haydock, Matthew Isaac 1 9:00AM

Healy, Jacob 1 9:00AM

Higgins, Christopher Jason 1 9:00AM

Hughes, Joel Robert 1 9:00AM

Hurley, Rebecca Dawn 1 9:00AM

Jones, Justin Allan 1 9:00AM

Keech, Nola Joi 1 9:00AM

Kircher, Trent, Mr 1 9:00AM

Laverty, Terence Joseph 1 9:00AM

Lewis-Beattie, Walker Teomana 1 9:00AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM

Matchitt, Tani Jack 1 9:00AM

Mcquilty, Kel 1 9:00AM

Mifsud, Peter Joseph 1 9:00AM

Mott, Jessie Lee 1 9:00AM

Moule, Steven Joseph 1 8:30AM

Munns, Joel William 1 9:00AM

Page, Brian Robert 1 9:00AM

Pirritt, Clinton James 1 9:00AM

Reeves, Khyle James Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Ryan, Susan Patricia, Ms 1 9:00AM

Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Scott, Dean James 1 9:00AM

Tanzer, Geoffery Robert 1 9:00AM

Thompson, Craig Philip 1 9:00AM

Toop, Alan Gordon John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Toto, Brendan Brownie 1 9:00AM

Walker, Grant Leslie 1 9:00AM

Williams, Leonard James 1 9:00AM

Worley, Tyler Thomas Bernard 1 9:00AM