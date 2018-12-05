Yeppoon dancer to perform with Queensland Ballet next week

Yeppoon ballet student Charlie King has been selected to appear in the Queensland Ballet's Christmas production of The Nutcracker. Pictured with artistic director Li Cunxin.

IT'S a dream come true for Yeppoon ballet student, Charlie King who has been selected from 300 young people across Queensland for a walk-on role with the the Queensland Ballet's Christmas production of The Nutcracker.

Charlie, who is 12, began ballet and jazz classes five years ago after becoming hooked while watching his sister dance from the back of her class.

His teacher, Melinda Taylor was shocked and delighted to hear he had won the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition.

"I do think it's not just his dancing ability. Some of the kids have been dancing a lot longer than he has, but he has other qualities and that really helped him get through," she said.

"His dream is to dance with the Queensland Ballet."

Yeppoon ballet dancer, Charlie King has been selected as one of 10 finalists in the Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star competition and has the chance to win a walk on role with the company's production of The Nutcracker. Christine McKee

Charlie started taking ballet classes more seriously and sitting Royal Academy of Dance exams two years ago.

"He is a pleasure to teach. He's like a sponge," Ms Taylor said.

"Even his ballet examiner said 'he's got something that little boy'.

Suncorp Wish Upon a Ballet Star was open to all Queensland children aged 5-13 with a passion for dance.

As one of nine finalists, Charlie got to experience a day in the life of a Queensland Ballet dancer in company class and rehearsals.

He also met artistic director Li Cunxin, best known as Mao's Last Dancer before being selected as the ultimate winner to appear in one of the world's best-loved ballets.