Yeppoon developer seeks $500k reduction in council fees

A DEVELOPER seeking a $500,000-plus reduction in infrastructure charges levied by Livingstone Shire Council will have to wait to learn their fate.

Paynters Pty Ltd submitted a material change of use application to the council for 62 additional units at the Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village, Yeppoon, which was approved.

However the applicant has asked the council to reduce infrastructure charges from $1,054,000 to $474,300.

Councillors have deferred a decision on the matter until they receive a further briefing.

That came after councillor Adam Belot initiated, and got support from fellow councillors, for officers to investigate and report back on what allowances other local governments afforded retirement villages.

A recent council meeting heard that a deferment on a decision would not affect the expansion at Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village.

“There was a previous request to reduce charges for this development approval and that was denied by council in the last few years,” council’s principal strategic planner, Melissa Warwick said.

“The request to change the fees again has come after the plans for the independent living units have been amended already and recalculated.

“So...they’re getting along with their development happening and we have provided them with that authority, I suppose, to keep going while this matter is dealt with, so we haven’t held up their development at all.”

Development application fees and infrastructure charges have made headlines in the shire since last November when the owners of tourist operation Savannah Park Retreat told Livingstone they could not afford the more than $60,000 in infrastructure charges required to meet the council’s compliance regime.

Livingstone proceeded with an internal review into such fees which some councillors have described as excessive.

New mayor Andy Ireland had said as part of an overall review “everything needs to be on the table and considered.”

He added that during the election campaign in March there was a “common complaint made to me about the magnitude of council’s fees and charges”.

In May, a brains trust behind two quarry projects north of The Caves were successful in getting more than $1 million shaved off development application fees with Livingstone Shire.

