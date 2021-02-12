Yeppoon drink-driver crashes into parked car

A Yeppoon drink-driver who crashed into a parked car returned a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit.

Vicki Lee Stafford, 50, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

The court heard that on January 25 at 10pm, police were called to Cedar Ave, Yeppoon, in relation to a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

Stafford was the driver and sole occupant.

She told police that she had consumed a 750ml bottle of wine prior to getting behind the wheel and subsequently she returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.205.

The court heard Stafford had a one-page traffic history and she told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale the reason she drove on the night of the crash.

“I had a missed call from my mother ... and I was very concerned for her because I called her earlier that evening and she was very disorientated,” Stafford said.

“Then I seen the missed call - I didn’t think.”

Ms Beckinsale told Stafford that she could have called police or a taxi.

“Just be grateful that you weren’t killed or you didn’t kill anyone,” Ms Beckinsale said.

Stafford was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

