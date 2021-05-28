Menu
Police conduct a random breath testing operation. File photo.
News

Yeppoon drink-drivers include a ‘frighteningly high reading’

Darryn Nufer
28th May 2021 11:00 AM
The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to drink-driving.

Jimi James Fletcher, 26, blew a “frighteningly high reading” of 0.201 when he was caught on Yeppoon’s Scenic Highway on April 17.

Fletcher came to the attention of police at 2am because of his manner of driving.

The court heard that Fletcher, a roofer, was driving a friend home from the Strand Hotel when he was intercepted by police.

It was told that Fletcher had no criminal history and a “very limited” traffic history.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said this blood alcohol reading was a “frighteningly high reading” and the penalty had to reflect that.

Fletcher was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Jay Robert Birchall, 48, recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.091 when he was caught on Yeppoon Road on February 12.

With no history in the past five years, Birchall was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

