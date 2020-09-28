Menu
Several drink-drivers appeared in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.
News

Yeppoon drink-drivers: See who got caught

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
28th Sep 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SEVERAL people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving.

Here are their stories.

Susan Eva Thorn, 50, was stopped by police on Yeppoon’s Normanby St on June 17.

Three schooners of beer prior to driving saw her return a blood alcohol reading of .054.

Thorn was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for two months.

She successfully applied for a restricted licence which can only be used to get herself to and from her employment as a cleaner.

Bailey Allan Madsen, 18, was drinking at Yeppoon’s Railway Hotel on September 4 before he decided to drive home.

Police pulled him over on James St about 10.30pm.

Madsen, a P-plater, told police he had consumed six to eight cans of rum prior to getting behind the wheel.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.076.

When Acting Magistrate John Milburn asked Madsen why he drove, the teen said because his mum had been calling him and telling him to get home.

Mr Milburn fined Madsen $350 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Raymond John Loats, 69, was caught drink-driving in Yeppoon on September 20.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.100.

Loats told police he had consumed about half a dozen mid-strength beers before driving.

In court, Loats told Acting Magistrate John Milburn he got behind the wheel because he thought that he would be right to drive.

Mr Milburn fined Loats $600 and disqualified him from driving for five months.

