Yeppoon driver on meth, ecstasy caught at servo

Brooke Haidee Thompson was caught at a Yeppoon servo with two types of drugs in her system and a person who should not have been in the car.

She had a person in the car who shouldn’t have been there.

Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving and contravening a condition that a particular person must not be a passenger in the vehicle.

The court heard that on July 18, police were patrolling Hoskyn Dr at Yeppoon when they saw a vehicle of interest at the Caltex service station.

Thompson underwent a roadside drug test and returned positives to methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy).

The vehicle Thompson was driving was also subject to several conditions including one that a particular person was not to be a passenger.

He was in the car.

Magistrate Jason Schubert took into account that Thompson had no history of a like nature before fining her $600 and disqualifying her from driving for one month.

