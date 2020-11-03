Yeppoon driver on meth, ecstasy caught at servo
WHEN police caught Brooke Haidee Thompson at a Yeppoon service station, the two types of drugs in her system were not her only problem.
She had a person in the car who shouldn’t have been there.
Thompson, 35, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving and contravening a condition that a particular person must not be a passenger in the vehicle.
The court heard that on July 18, police were patrolling Hoskyn Dr at Yeppoon when they saw a vehicle of interest at the Caltex service station.
Thompson underwent a roadside drug test and returned positives to methamphetamine and MDMA (ecstasy).
The vehicle Thompson was driving was also subject to several conditions including one that a particular person was not to be a passenger.
He was in the car.
Magistrate Jason Schubert took into account that Thompson had no history of a like nature before fining her $600 and disqualifying her from driving for one month.
