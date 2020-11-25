Yeppoon drug bust: ‘Significant’ amount of drugs seized

POLICE seized a “significant amount” of cannabis as well as methamphetamines, explosives and drug equipment during a raid on a Yeppoon house.

Inside a bedroom safe at the Kevin Dr property, at Hidden Valley, officers found 102g of marijuana in bags, cannabis seeds, a plethora of drug items and two firecrackers.

The drug utensils included numerous pipes, multiple syringes, grinders, scales and other equipment.

A small quantity of methamphetamines was also recovered.

In Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday, Allan Kenneth Trotter, 41, pleaded guilty to six possession charges related to drugs and explosives.

All stemmed from a police raid on November 5.

In court, the prosecution described the amount of cannabis seized as “quite significant” and it also raised Trotter’s previous drugs history.

Trotter told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he had been smoking cannabis for 30 years and recently he had “slipped off the bandwagon” and started using meth.

Ms Beckinsale said it was “just disgusting” that Trotter had been using drugs while children were present in the house.

She convicted and fined Trotter $1000 and ordered the forfeiture of all drugs and related equipment.

