Yeppoon drug-driver had never held a licence

A police officer looks at a drug test from a driver. FILE PHOTO.

A YEPPOON man caught driving with two types of drugs in his system had never held a licence.

Beau James Brook, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving and unlicensed driving.

The court heard Brook was intercepted by police on Meilland St, Yeppoon, at 4.20am on July 17.

Tests showed he had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Brook $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

