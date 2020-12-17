Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A police officer looks at a drug test from a driver. FILE PHOTO.
A police officer looks at a drug test from a driver. FILE PHOTO.
News

Yeppoon drug-driver had never held a licence

Darryn Nufer
17th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A YEPPOON man caught driving with two types of drugs in his system had never held a licence.

Beau James Brook, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drug-driving and unlicensed driving.

The court heard Brook was intercepted by police on Meilland St, Yeppoon, at 4.20am on July 17.

Tests showed he had methamphetamine and cannabis in his system at the time.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Brook $500 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

‘Cowardly’ attacker escapes jail due to brother’s sentence

Yeppoon driver on meth, ecstasy caught at servo

Concreter avoids jail after sixth drink-driving offence

beau james brook drug-drivers tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truck 'totally destroyed' in fire on Capricorn Hwy

        Premium Content Truck 'totally destroyed' in fire on Capricorn Hwy

        News Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

        • 17th Dec 2020 2:35 PM
        BREAKING: Fire crews race to blaze in Mulara

        Premium Content BREAKING: Fire crews race to blaze in Mulara

        Breaking QFES is responding to reports of a vegetation fire in a rural locality in the...

        Police called to woman with axe causing damage

        Premium Content Police called to woman with axe causing damage

        News A WOMAN smashed a glass door and car with a mattock after being told to leave.

        KNOW THIS MAN? Woman ‘seriously assaulted’ at Zilzie

        Premium Content KNOW THIS MAN? Woman ‘seriously assaulted’ at Zilzie

        Crime Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who allegedly...