Yeppoon drug driver nabbed twice in a day

Robert Alan Rafter was originally intercepted by police on Cawarral Rd on June 16 before being nabbed a short time later on Ironpot Rd.

THE message didn’t sink in for a Yeppoon motorist caught drug-driving because he got picked up just 32 minutes later for the same offence.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to the two drug-driving charges and seven others including possessing ammunition and drug utensils.

Rafter returned positive readings to methamphetamine when he crossed paths with police in June.

He ignored a police direction not to drive after being caught the first time but his trouble with the law didn’t end after his second detection.

The next month police saw Rafter driving on Cool Waters Esplanade.

“Checks revealed that the vehicle had been immobilised on the 16th of July, (and) the number plates were seized by police for a period of 90 days,” police prosecutor Julie Marsden said.

“Police told him it was an offence to remove or tamper with those (immobilisation) stickers once they’d been applied to the vehicle, and he said he had removed them himself.”

On July 19, police executed a search warrant at Rafter’s residence and found a round of ammunition on the floor inside the house as well as drug utensils.

Ms Marsden said at the time of Rafter’s recent offending, he was on the “tail end” of a probation order and also on a suspended sentence for unrelated matters.

A solicitor for Rafter said he had gone through a relationship breakdown but things had been put in place which would be “a road map to peace.”

The lawyer said Rafter was also regularly tested for drugs in his job as a coal miner.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Rafter a total of $2150 for all of the offences.

She also disqualified him from driving for four years and four months.