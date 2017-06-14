25°
Yeppoon drug overdose teens need our love

14th Jun 2017 11:04 AM
Taranganba house where a number of poeple overdosed on drugs.
Taranganba house where a number of poeple overdosed on drugs.

TEENAGERS involved in a mass drug overdose at Yeppoon yesterday will need the support and love of family, friends, and the community to recover.

That's the message from Keppel MP Brittany Lauga who said she was "deeply saddened” to read about the incident, where 11 young people took a toxic combination of prescription medications and alcohol.

In a nation where 5.8 people lose their lives to overdose on a daily basis, Mrs Lauga said it was extremely lucky no one was killed.

"Adolescence is a time of risk-taking, experimentation and testing boundaries, and using drugs or alcohol is sometimes part of this developmental process,” she said.

"Children and young people who use drugs or alcohol do so for a number of reasons, including peer pressure, to increase confidence in social situations or to cope with problems, psychological stress or mental illness.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

"There is no doubt that these 11 children have certainly made some risky and bad decisions.

"They will no doubt feel ashamed and scared as they come to terms with the consequences of their decisions.

"Making mistakes is a part of life, so long as we learn from them.”

However, Mrs Lauga said it was extremely disappointing to hear some of the teens resorted to violence against paramedics and hospital staff.

"When most Queenslanders go to work they don't have to factor in being assaulted as part of their day,” she said.

"Sadly, being punched, bitten, slapped, kicked and even spat on is a reality for healthcare workers.

"Last financial year more than 3300 healthcare workers were physically assaulted and let's be clear, it's just not on.

"Our healthcare workers deserve our respect and gratitude for the important work they do.”

Assaulting a health care worker carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Explained: Inside shocking mass drug overdose house

Some of the teenagers were unconscious, some were very calm, quiet and sleepy and others were very aggressive - verbally and physically.

