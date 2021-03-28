Menu
A night out ended badly for a Yeppoon hotel patron. Generic file photo.
Crime

Yeppoon drunk asleep with legs, feet on the roadway

Darryn Nufer
28th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A man asleep on the pavement alongside a Yeppoon street gave police officers "the finger" after they woke him.

The officers were concerned for the man as he had part of his legs and feet on the roadway.

What followed landed Ryan Antonie Ferreira, 47, in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday where he pleaded guilty to public nuisance and possessing a knife in public.

The court heard that Ferreira came to the attention of police in the early hours of March 7.

After Ferreira gave officers "the finger" he was arrested for public nuisance and taken to the police station.

A body search located a knife in his possession.

Ferreira, a renderer and painter, told police the knife was for work purposes and that he always carried it with him.

On the night of his offending, Ferreira had been drinking at The Strand Hotel in Yeppoon after going through relationship issues.

The court heard that Ferreira had no history of weapons offences.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Ferreira $800.

No convictions were recorded.

