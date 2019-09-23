Yeppoon families outcry for pinched turtle

A YEPPOON beach local was crept up on in the early hours of September 15 and snatched from his bed, his heavy body lugged down to the water and shoved out into the swell.

The hefty fellow clearly put up an initial fight, as his body was seen lumped beside his bed on the sand, then further down towards the shore. However, on Monday morning, the pranksters had prevailed and his body was seen enveloped by waves.

The snoozing local was in fact a turtle statue, which had taken up residence on rocks along the beach.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - MISSING: A turtle was removed from its rock on a Yeppoon beach last weekend and locals are wondering 'where is he?'.

Yeppoon mum Rebecca Graham raised the alarm on Sunday morning, when she noticed the popular beach dweller had gone missing from his usual spot.

“I hope it gets returned. I told my two-year-old it’s gone to lay some babies,” she said.

Locals jumped onto the post, eager to know what had happened to the turtle.

“Sadly last Sunday morning at around 5.30am we noticed he had been lifted off the rocks and an attempt to drag him down to the water had been made,” Carol Poynter said.

“Whoever was responsible didn’t get far as he weighed a tonne.

“It looked as though he had been chipped off the rocks with something so hopefully he has been rescued and is away being repaired.

“(It) would have taken a number of people to move him.”

Liz Newbery said her three-year-old granddaughter always looks for the turtle and told her grandmother that it was gone.

Susan N Graham called in a sighting of the wayward reptile in the water and said they reported it to one of the Livingstone Shire Council cleaners.

Lynnette Luckel said she also noticed the turtle along the shore during a walk last weekend.

“It was drawing a lot of attention as some people thought it was real,” she said.

“Council had already been notified when we called.

“There’s some idiots say who thought it was okay to destroy the very heavy and solid turtle.”

Livingstone Shire Council was contacted for comment.