Yeppoon family helps deliver a bit of ‘magic’ to DV victims

FOR THE past 13 years, Yeppoon man Paul Mitchell and his family have been drawing together community generosity so victims of domestic violence and their children can experience the magic of Christmas.

Paul, along with his three children and wife, arrange gifts for parents and children who have been forced to flee their homes due to domestic violence.

He said some of those people had to flee in a hurry and leave everything behind.

“These gifts help just a little, but it’s something,” he said.

“It brings a little bit of Christmas magic to the families.”

Paul thanked Member for Keppel and Assistant Education Minister Brittany Lauga for her donation of $100 worth of toys and toiletry items.

Ms Lauga applauded the efforts of Paul and his family, and those in the community who supported the cause.

“Every single Queenslander has a part to play in preventing domestic and family violence, and these initiatives are a great way for people to get involved and stand up and say not now, not ever to domestic and family violence in their communities,” she said.

“No community is untouched by domestic and family violence, but we need to stand together and say it will not be tolerated in Queensland.”

The Mitchell family is also involved in a Christmas lunch for the victims and their families.

To donate, email Paul at pmitchell_@hotmail.com or call 0439439491.

For help in dealing with domestic and family violence, call the statewide DVConnect Womensline on 1800 811 811 or DVConnect Mensline on 1800 600 636.

MORE STORIES:

Indigenous woman’s extraordinary photography talent

Charity recipient for Mayor’s Carols by Candlelight revealed

How you can win a $500 Christmas present