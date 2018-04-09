Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Danielle Sloper with her family Zachary and Alexis Sloper, Remy and Paycee Murphy, Ruby and Jye Svensen at the Rockhampton Zoo yesterday morning.
Danielle Sloper with her family Zachary and Alexis Sloper, Remy and Paycee Murphy, Ruby and Jye Svensen at the Rockhampton Zoo yesterday morning. Vanessa Jarrett
News

Yeppoon family's name was chosen for baby chimp

vanessa jarrett
by
9th Apr 2018 2:24 PM

ARMED with her children, step-children and even a niece and nephew, Yeppoon mum Danielle Sloper was keenly watching mum Chimp Leakey chose the name of her baby.

Danielle had her fingers crossed her nominated name would get chosen.

READ: Name revealed for Rocky's new baby chimp

"I thought after the tropic of Capricorn it would be appropriate to name her Capri, it just popped into my head, I thought it would be appropriate for it to be an African or a local name and I just tried to think of local things,” she said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

While Danielle's name was chosen, she was still reeling she made the cut.

"I received a text on Friday (that I was shortlisted) because a few of my friends had put in entries and didn't the text,” she said.

"I had a good feeling but it really was a random choice, I really only had a 20 per cent chance.”

Luckily, Danielle's step-daughter was chosen to be one of the helpers to put the name in an envelope and she received one of five plush monkeys.

When the group of children were asked if they were happy their name was chosen, they chorused 'yes.'

"I was hoping it was going to be ours,” Jye said, "It means for the Capricorn Coast.”

baby chimp chimpanzee rockhampton regional council rockhampton zoo
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Iranian refugee accused of drug trafficking has trial dates

Iranian refugee accused of drug trafficking has trial dates

Crime He is accused of burying drugs and drug proceeds on a vacant block at the back of Rockhampton and now he will contest the charges in two trials

  • 9th Apr 2018 5:05 PM
Trial in July for Central Queensland camp site death

Trial in July for Central Queensland camp site death

Crime Woman was found dead at campsite in April 2016

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Drunk CQ Harley rider pays the price 18 years later

Crime He gave a wrong name and left the state but justice caught up to him

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

Business A hefty tax bill along with other factors crippled the business.

Local Partners