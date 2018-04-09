Yeppoon family's name was chosen for baby chimp

Danielle Sloper with her family Zachary and Alexis Sloper, Remy and Paycee Murphy, Ruby and Jye Svensen at the Rockhampton Zoo yesterday morning.

ARMED with her children, step-children and even a niece and nephew, Yeppoon mum Danielle Sloper was keenly watching mum Chimp Leakey chose the name of her baby.

Danielle had her fingers crossed her nominated name would get chosen.

"I thought after the tropic of Capricorn it would be appropriate to name her Capri, it just popped into my head, I thought it would be appropriate for it to be an African or a local name and I just tried to think of local things,” she said.

While Danielle's name was chosen, she was still reeling she made the cut.

"I received a text on Friday (that I was shortlisted) because a few of my friends had put in entries and didn't the text,” she said.

"I had a good feeling but it really was a random choice, I really only had a 20 per cent chance.”

Luckily, Danielle's step-daughter was chosen to be one of the helpers to put the name in an envelope and she received one of five plush monkeys.

When the group of children were asked if they were happy their name was chosen, they chorused 'yes.'

"I was hoping it was going to be ours,” Jye said, "It means for the Capricorn Coast.”