Yeppoon family's stem cell hope for little Jayce

HAPPY-GO-LUCKY: Jayce Crute is working hard at learning to roll, sit and crawl despite being diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and cortical vision impairment.

JAYCE Crute is not able to roll, sit, crawl or stand but while he is working towards these milestones, his family have learnt to celebrate all the "small inch stones” that most people take for granted.

Hailing from Yeppoon, the happy-go-lucky two-year-old was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy and cortical vision impairment at just four months of age due to lack of oxygen and bloody supply to his brain during birth.

HARD WORKER: Jayce has been working hard in therapy but hopefully stem cell treatment will ease his frustration with movement and communication. Contributed

It was something parents Blair and Erin Crute didn't see coming after experiencing a healthy pregnancy but they are determined to give their "little man” the best quality life possible.

Their lives are now governed by therapy and appointments with their latest project keeping them extra busy.

With the support of the Yeppoon Lions Club the couple have organised a Carnival Gala night of mystery to raise money so Jayce can receive important stem cell treatment overseas.

"Cerebral Palsy has no cure but the therapy and early intervention we do with him now is pivotal for quality of life while his brain is still growing and able to adapt,” Erin said.

"We're very committed to doing all we can to help Jayce, and with lots of research and talking to other parents, we have decided to take him to Thailand for stem cell therapy to help him reach his full potential.

"Other families who have children with similar conditions say stem cell therapy has greatly increased their quality of life.”

To receive treatment the family must travel to Bangkok's Better Being Hospital where they will need to stay for three weeks while Jayce receives six to eight rounds of stem cell infusions via IV as well as multidisciplinary therapy such as speech, physio, hydro and OT.

"Every outcome is different depending on the individual and how the stem cells work in their body,” Erin said.

"Any improvement Jayce makes will greatly help his quality of life but we are especially hopeful it will help with his speech and being able to have more control of his body.

"This will help so much of his frustration of wanting to move and communicate.”

While the treatment would prove extremely beneficial for little Jacye, it does come with a heft price tag.

"Unfortunately it is very expensive and we're looking at $40,000 which is why we've decided to fundraise to assist us get Jayce the help he needs,” Erin said.

"We've been overwhelmed by the support we've received from the community, from businesses agreeing to sponsor us to people on Facebook sharing our story, every little bit counts.

"Our main fundraising event is the Carnival Gala - Night of Mystery which is on September 22. There will be a range of entertainment and we're looking forward to what's shaped to be a fantastic night.”

Erin said it had been a lot of hard work and long hours organising the fundraiser while keeping up with Jayce's appointments and every day needs, but she knows it will be worth it.

"Jayce also has a younger brother and when we can manage we try to have find time just to spend as a family as it can be pretty overwhelming,” she said.

"We think it's an important but difficult balance to have.”

HELP JAYCE OUT