Yeppoon fighters take on the world

RHINO MMA Yeppoon fighters are fast making a name for themselves and, if their latest success of three wins from three fighters at the Coastal Combat MMA 7 is anything to go by, they have plenty more to prove as they hit the cage.

Last weekend three fighters from Rhino MMA Yeppoon travelled to the Sunshine Coast’s biggest promotion to fight in the cage at Coastal Combat MMA 7, one of Australia’s Biggest Shows and all three came home to the Capricorn Coast with victories putting our little region on the national stage for mixed martial arts.

Rory Urquhart, Hayden Buckman and Deegon McGurren have all been training at an elite level with head coach Nathan O’Connor in preparation for their fights and all used their game plan to take strong victories.

O’Connor said Rory Urquhart who was just 17, took his win in the first round by a rear naked choke after a display of technical wrestling take-downs and had now defeated much older opponents three times in the cage and had an unbeaten record of 3-0 in MMA.

“Hayden Buckman fought a veteran of the sport Rasa Dasa, who is a rock of the Australian MMA scene, and controlled all three rounds winning a unanimous decision,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Deegon McGurren who came into the competition off the back of a big win last show, was faced with a striking weapon in Scotty Nicholson and controlled the fight from the start with cage wall control and back takes, waiting until Nicholson got tired and putting him into Deegon’s power move of triangle choke finishing with the win by submission in the second round.”

Nathan O’Connor and wife Holly O’Connor said they had already had calls from shows all over Australia wanting their Yeppoon fighters.

“We are giving them a much needed few weeks break then we are focusing on bringing some hard-earned title belts back to this region,” O’Conner said.

“We have an amazing team at Rhino MMA in both coaches and fighters and we know we can take in some of the best in Australia and even the world.”

Rhino Mixed Martial Arts Yeppoon was the first mixed martial arts club to open in Central Queensland and has since opened a location in Rockhampton as well showing the sports growth in the region.

All other MMA clubs to open in the region have been former students of Nathan O’Connor and he is proud to have brought this amazing sport into the region with force.