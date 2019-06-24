Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ribbon Fish were allegedly found during the raid.
Ribbon Fish were allegedly found during the raid. Louise Gumb
News

Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

vanessa jarrett
by
24th Jun 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOATING and Fisheries Patrol officers have undertaken a series of raids in Yeppoon resulting in alleged black-market seafood being seized.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries yesterday said it was unable to disclose full details of the case as the matter was effectively before the courts.

DAF has confirmed that Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol (QBFP) officers, working with Queensland Police Service officers, executed search warrants on one residential and two business premises in Yeppoon last Thursday.

The raid was in relation to the alleged black market sale of seafood.

A spokesperson said a "quantity of regulated fisheries resources” was seized in relation to the alleged offences and investigations were continuing.

At this stage no charges have been laid.

The Morning Bulletin understands the raid involved ribbon fish, crab meat and undersized fish.

Anyone found guilty of black marketing or trafficking in fish could be fined up to $390,000 and face up to three years jail.

black market black market catches fisheries fisheries department fisheries queensland fishing tmbfishing yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Police warn fake $50 hitting Rocky businesses

    premium_icon Police warn fake $50 hitting Rocky businesses

    News Find out which businesses are being targeted with counterfeit cash

    Rocky stabbing victim takes next step on road to recovery

    premium_icon Rocky stabbing victim takes next step on road to recovery

    News The 20-year-old has said his first few words.

    Forwards pave the way in Norths' impressive victory

    premium_icon Forwards pave the way in Norths' impressive victory

    Rugby League Coach: 'The first 20, 25 minutes really set the game up for us'

    Skipper aborts trip before engine failure near Yeppoon

    premium_icon Skipper aborts trip before engine failure near Yeppoon

    News After hearing the closure of Shoalwater Bay military training area