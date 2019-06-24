Yeppoon fisheries raid could see fishermen fined up to $390k

Ribbon Fish were allegedly found during the raid.

BOATING and Fisheries Patrol officers have undertaken a series of raids in Yeppoon resulting in alleged black-market seafood being seized.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries yesterday said it was unable to disclose full details of the case as the matter was effectively before the courts.

DAF has confirmed that Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol (QBFP) officers, working with Queensland Police Service officers, executed search warrants on one residential and two business premises in Yeppoon last Thursday.

The raid was in relation to the alleged black market sale of seafood.

A spokesperson said a "quantity of regulated fisheries resources” was seized in relation to the alleged offences and investigations were continuing.

At this stage no charges have been laid.

The Morning Bulletin understands the raid involved ribbon fish, crab meat and undersized fish.

Anyone found guilty of black marketing or trafficking in fish could be fined up to $390,000 and face up to three years jail.