Yeppoon friends deliver hay bales to fire afflicted animals

Yeppoon volunteers Steven and Brooke Johnson help Boston Bayliss and Chantelle Fielding deliver stock feed to animals in burned paddocks on Mt Rae Road

YEPPOON volunteers spent most of Tuesday delivering a staggering 380-plus bales of hay to animals left in blackened paddocks following the weekend fires.

Chantelle Fielding of CET Consulting has coordinated the arrival of feed donated by “Chris from Goovigen” and the truck supplied by Waynes Towing.

Brad Walker from Iwasaki has come in to lend a hand.

Family friends, including the Johnsons and Boston Bayliss, had already made deliveries to more than 20 properties by the time The Morning Bulletin caught up with them on Mt Rae Road.

“It’s been really sad to see people’s homes destroyed by fire,” Ms Bayliss said.

“But the way that everyone has come together to help, that’s really beautiful.

“We had people from South Australia come into the feed store on Tanby Road yesterday to donate money.”