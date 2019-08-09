Menu
Jet James Gallery has its official opening today at Yeppoon Jann Houley
Yeppoon gallery opens during busy Village Festival weekend

JANN HOULEY
by
9th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
AS A schoolboy in Darwin, Jet James got busted drawing a caricature of his Year 9 supply science teacher.

"Instead of getting upset, he stopped the class and showed it to everyone,” he said.

"That's when I knew what I wanted to do with my life.”

It's a busy weekend at the Yeppoon foreshore, as stalls set up for the Village Festival, and especially so for the Jet James gallery which celebrates its launch this evening.

Even in the six months he's been on site, Jet has branched out into ceramic lamps and fashion items including leggings and swimsuits.

"I've got such positive feedback from people around the region who recognise my work and get excited when I come up with something new,” he said.

"It will be interesting to see what visitors to the festival make of the new gallery right here opposite the amphitheatre.”

Jet spent last weekend at the Red Foot Cabaret and took part in the Ten Artists Living in Livingstone exhibition.

jet james gallery village festival yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

