Yeppoon girl a national finalist in Girlfriend Magazine comp

Sophia Willson has been named a national finalist in the Girlfriend Magazine Role Model Competition.

Sophia Willson has been named a national finalist in the Girlfriend Magazine Role Model Competition.

KINDNESS is key for Yeppoon teen Sophia Willson who has been named a national finalist in the Girlfriend Magazine Role Model competition.

Over the past 30 years, Girlfriend’s Model Search has launched some of Australia’s most talented young women into superstardom, including international actress Ruby Rose.

Sophia, who is 15 years old and attends St Ursula’s College, said she saw the competition on Instagram.

Sophia Willson has been named a national finalist in the Girlfriend Magazine Role Model Competition.

“I would love to have a career in modelling and fashion after school and thought this would give me a boost,” she said.

“When I found out I was a finalist I couldn’t believe it.

“I was so proud of myself and so were my family. It’s just amazing.”

Sophia got her first taste of modelling a couple of years ago when stylist Penny Hunt took her to her first photo shoot.

“After that I just fell in love with it and could see myself doing it in the future,” she said.

“I have done a little bit of local modelling, but this competition is the biggest thing I have done.”

The top five finalists will be flown to Sydney once coronavirus restrictions have been lifted to attend a Model Masterclass with leading influencers and personalities, plus be in the ultimate Girlfriend fashion shoot.

Follow Sophia on Instagram at Sophia_willson.