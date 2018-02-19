Yeppoon girls' a-lure-ing start in the workforce

WHILE many teenagers may dread the afternoon and weekend shifts at work, Maggie McLaughlin and Taylor Lanigan's first experience in the working industry was one close to their hearts.

The two Yeppoon girls began working at Lure Living coffee shop at 14 as juniors, just as the business was taking off and establishing itself in Yeppoon.

Now after completing their final year of high school, the two girls are headed south to take the next step in their education at university.

"I always enjoyed my shifts at Lure, working with people who made it not seem like work,” Maggie, 17, said.

"I'll definitely miss... the people who are always there for you.

"I've loved the atmosphere and being close to the beach.

"It would brighten up my day and all the people I worked with were nice.”

Maggie will be studying physical education at QUT and credits her working experience at Lure for many valuable life skills.

"I definitely learnt how to deal with the public and different kinds of people and also time management,” she said.

"I'm currently looking for work in a coffee shop in Brisbane .”

When the business was looking for another employee, Maggie - who had been working there a month - suggested Taylor's name, and both the girls hit the ground running.

"I wanted to work there knowing that I'd gain skills I'd use for the rest of my life like customer service and working with others,” Taylor said.

"I learnt that you have to have patience with people and be kind to them even if they aren't kind to you because it all comes back to you.”

Although Maggie and Taylor were friends before their years of working together, they found the experience only strengthened their friendship.

Taylor has also made the transition to QUT to study business, following her lifelong dream of one day living in a "big city” and pursuing a career where she would one day have a business of her own.

"I found working at Lure interesting especially seeing how our bosses kept everyone involved in the business and how they managed people,” Taylor said.

"A big thing they did was value everyone's opinion.

"If Maggie or I had an issue with something or though something could be improved, Sam and DeeAnn encouraged us to approach them and give suggestions.

"They wanted to make sure all levels of business work together.”

Lure Living's part owner, DeeAnn Busby, said when the store opened four years ago, the most important thing has been the employment of locals in the business.

"We have been very fortunate to have both girls stay with us over the four years, and we have loved watching them mature, and grow confidence in themselves and in their jobs,” Lure Living part-owner DeeAnn Busby said.

"Sam and I have been lucky to have these girls on board since the start, and thought it pretty special that they have stayed with Lure over that time,” DeeAnn said.

"Staff are very important for us, and we encourage two way communication with our team 100% of the time.”