Yeppoon girl's beautiful soul 'smiling down' as hearts break

HANNAH Dingle's close friends say her "beautiful soul" would be smiling down from above after the 16-year-old's tragic death.

Loved ones have shared their heartache in the days since the Yeppoon teen died, but are overwhelmed the community have banded together in her memory.

Hannah was one of three young people involved in a fatal crash Saturday night at her favourite place, Five Rocks Beach near Yeppoon.

Since then, close friend Tony Lever set up a GoFundMe page in her honour, which has gained huge support from community members.

Tony Lever set up Hannah's GoFundMe Page which has gained huge support from the community.

Mr Lever said the response had been overwhelming after donations flooded in doubling the initial goal of $10,000 in the first 24 hours.

"Everyone in the community has come together to support each other through this hard period of time and she would be smiling down on us," he said.

Mr Lever has since tripled the initial goal to $30,000 saying all the money will be going to Hannah's parents and a memorial at Stockyard Point on Five Rocks Beach.

Doting messages of love and support have been left to the GoFundMe page with more than 250 people raising nearly $20,000 and counting in just one day.

Hannah Dingle has been remembered as a smiling and happy young woman.

"We are trying to give her and the parents the best we can as that's what they deserve," he said.

"We were all close, she was friends with everyone and a very loveable person who would make everyone smile no matter what the situation.

"We owe Hannah everything and to always keep her memory alive forever is what we plan to do."

Hannah died at about 11.20pm on Saturday night after the four-wheel drive she was a passenger in rolled at Five Rocks Beach.

Hannah Dingle was a passionate four-wheel drive lover and a great friend.

Two 21-year-old men were in the car with Hannah at the time.

Rockhampton Traffic Branch Officer Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater said the cause of the accident was still being investigated.

Senior Sergeant Ewan Findlater.

"The Forensic Crash Unit are still investigating the cause of the crash and this will obviously be a slow-moving process," Snr Sgt Findlater said.

"There is a fair bit of investigations to happen including blood samples from the driver to see if alcohol was a factor and a vehicle inspection.

"Reconstruction of the crash will also help determine the cause to see speeds as well, but all this will take substantial time."

Queensland Police stated nobody had since been charged and the matter would be out before the coroner.

Tributes to Hannah:

Megan Hawkins- "Hannah soar with the Angels, you and your precious family will be in our hearts, prayers and thoughts forever. Our sincerest and heartfelt condolences and love The Hawkins Family x."

Sophie Duff- "Hannah, words can't describe how shocked I was to hear of the news. You were such a beautiful young girl who had so much potential and now you're a beautiful angel who I'm sure will be partying hard up in heaven. Till we meet again, I'll miss you."

Brad Drought- "So very sad, young Hannah used to play soccer with our eldest son many years ago. The news shocked and saddened him,as it has the community. RIP darling girl."

Sadie Thompson- "Condolences to the family. Hannah was a beautiful girl inside and out, when I realised she was the teen girl my heart broke- such a tragedy."

Who's Cookin (Hannah's workplace)- "We are heart broken with the loss of one of our own. Our thoughts are with Hannah's family and friends at this sad time. Your happy smiling face and positive attitude will be missed by all of us, staff and customers alike."

Emma Donovan- " I'm so glad I had the pleasure of knowing someone as wonderful as you. You will always have such a big place in my heart, I will never forget all the amazing memories we made together, until I see you again I love you forever and always Han, rest in paradise my angel."

Amy Keen- "'Perhaps they are not stars in the sky, but rather openings where our loved ones shine down to let us know they are happy'. The day my family lost a loved one you were there, you wrote these lyrics down and I remember how happy they made me and made me release everything will be okay. I never thought I'd have to write these for you Han. We all love you Hannah Dingle; gone but never forgotten."

St Ursula's College (Hannah's school)- "The College Community is immensely saddened by the loss of Year 11 Student, Hannah Dingle, in a car accident on Saturday night. Hannah was an enthusiastic, kind, and loyal friend, classmate, and student at St Ursula's College. Our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt sympathy are extended to Hannah's family and friends. Counselling assistance is available at the College this week for any students, staff and parents who would like to speak to a skilled professional. As a community, we are united in our grief, but strengthened by the support of those who comfort us."

Matt Wodgand- "Taken too young and you will be missed for sure 😔 Will be remembered for all good times we had! Always put a smile on someone's face even if they where down which was always helpful. Until we meet again."