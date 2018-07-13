Yeppoon Golf Club hosts Qld leg of PGA Legends Tour

Brad Burns looks like a sure thing in Yeppoon's Pro-Am Legends Tour.

Brad Burns looks like a sure thing in Yeppoon's Pro-Am Legends Tour. Contributed

GOLF: Yeppoon Golf Club hosted the opening round of the Queensland leg of the Ladbrokes PGA Legends Tour on Thursday.

Forty-five professional golfers came together at the Capricorn Coast club for its second Legends Pro-Am.

Despite Queenslander Peter Senior headlining the field, Ladbroke's PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Brad Burns led the field after the opening round.

He was followed six players who shot scores of one-under-par 70, with Senior one shot further back after an even par 71.

Burns stepped ahead of his competition after firing a three-under-par 68.

He has had a consistent six months of golfing this year, maintaining his solid form throughout.

But this week's event could be

just the thing to see him move from fifth place to third on the Order of Merit.

"It was a solid day on course today,” Burns said after the first round.

"Although I didn't make the most of all my opportunities, all in all I am happy with how I played.”

"There are plenty of players within striking distance and tomorrow is going to be a good test on where my game is at. It will no doubt be an exciting final day, but hopefully I can see more than just the putts roll my way.”

Burns' round gave him a lead of two shots over a group of six competitors, including former touring professional David Good, who at age 70 proved he still possesses plenty of expertise in the sport.

The final round of the event teed off yesterday morning at 7am and the leading groups stepped out from noon.