Yeppoon golfer 'excited and privileged' to captain Qld

ON COURSE: St Brendan's College student Isaak Jensen will captain the Queensland golf team at the national schools 12 years and under championships in Victoria.

ON COURSE: St Brendan's College student Isaak Jensen will captain the Queensland golf team at the national schools 12 years and under championships in Victoria. CONTRIBUTED

GOLF: Yeppoon's Isaak Jensen is ready to lead from the front when he hits the fairways in Victoria.

The St Brendan's College Year 7 student will captain the 12-member Queensland team at the national schools 12 years and under championships.

The event starts with a four ball ambrose tomorrow and continues with three individual events on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.

Jensen qualified for the event with an impressive performance for Capricornia in Kingaroy where he finished runner-up in the under-12 division.

This is the second year the 12-year-old has represented Queensland and he is keen to do himself and his state proud.

It is the first time he has captained the team and the honour is not lost on the young star.

"I was away playing rugby sevens when the manager rang me and told me I was going to be the captain,” he said.

"I felt very excited and very privileged when I heard that.”

Jensen wants to produce strong individual performances that he hopes in turn will inspire his teammates.

"Hopefully we can get some good results and the team will win, and I'm also hoping to win the under-12 individual score,” he said.

Jensen, a member of Yeppoon Golf Club, has been playing golf for about seven years and is off a handicap of six.

"Dad played it and took me out and I loved it,” Jensen explained.

"I really like playing with my friends, having a good time and going away to tournaments.”

Mother Michelle Foley said Jensen was passionate about the game, practising at least four times a week and playing in the local comp once a week.

Once his Queensland duties are complete, Jensen will gear up for a busy couple of weeks in December where he will play three tournaments, including the Adam Scott Junior Classic and the Greg Norman Junior Masters.

Jensen's dream is to become a professional golfer and he knows the formula that will help him realise that - practice, dedication and focus.

He said he rarely felt nervous, instead just enjoying every chance he got to play the game he loved.

Mum added: "He just sets his mind and goes about his business.”