Yeppoon heritage rail site steams ahead as Station Quarter

RAIL EXCITING: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig outside the old railway station in Yeppoon which will be refurbished in the redevelopment of the site. Madeline McDonald

MORE than 20 years since the railway service from Yeppoon to Rockhampton was shut down by the Queensland Government, the derelict 2.3 hectare site of the Yeppoon Railway station is set for a new lease of life as Station Quarter.

The State is calling for tenders for the construction of Station Quarter. a new multi-use precinct, that will include re-purposing the heritage railway building and platform, enhancing community facilities and open spaces.

There will also be mixed-use development incorporating opportunities for residential, commercial and retail uses.

The site has a long history of mishap having been sold then retrieved by State Government and all the while the original heritage railway station has been left untouched other than by vandals.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the private sector should get involved in this "exciting development opportunity” in the heart of Yeppoon.

"I'm calling on all interested parties who have the capability and capacity to work with the State Government's specialist land use planning and property development unit, Economic Development Queensland, to unlock Yeppoon's historic past and deliver a vibrant precinct that meets market demands and local needs," Mr Dick said.

Passengers leave the railway station in the 1920s. Contributed

"EDQ has been working closely with the Livingstone Shire Council and the local community on the reinvigoration of the 2.4-hectare site, located in Yeppoon's central business district."

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the station had been an important part of the community for many years and she was delighted to see the project progressing.

"People want this site to provide multiple uses, where they can spend quality time with family and friends, and tourists can relax and enjoy," Ms Lauga said.

"Thanks to the State Government's Buy Queensland policy this is a real opportunity for local businesses to get involved in this project."

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig said the development would greatly benefit the community and deliver a long-term economic boost.

"Thanks to the fantastic support of the Queensland Government, this is yet another exciting opportunity to revitalise the local area while embracing Yeppoon's historical past," Mayor Ludwig said.

"The forthcoming project is a brilliant example of what can be achieved for our region when the State Government work hand in hand with both the council and our community."

The invitation for expressions of interest will be open from Friday September 14 and will close Monday October 29.

Interested parties can access the expression of interest documentation and register for industry briefings on the QTender (www.hpw.qld.gov.au/qtenders/) website, reference number DSDMIP-EDQ-0962-18.

Inquiries www.qld.gov.au/yeppoon