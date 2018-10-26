Yeppoon holiday cabin business goes up for sale

Gumnut Glen Holiday Cabins are on the market for the next potential holiday makers on the Capricorn Coast.

IT'S an Australian dream - settling down near the bush, with the beach on your doorstep and an easy-going work/life balance.

A new listing on the market is sure to fulfil all of those dreams.

Nestled just 3km from Yeppoon, Gumnut Glen Holiday Cabins is a family-friendly holiday retreat offering 12 fully self-contained, air-conditioned cabins as part of the holiday-makers dream.

The enterprise has been running for over two decades, and is perfect for those wanting to settle down and start their own business.

"It's very unique,” Professionals Emu Park Principal real estate agent Kevin Doolan said.

"It's ideal for a husband and wife team. You can work it if you want to, with the gardening and maintenance, and is easily managed.

"Someone can work in reception and the other can do the maintenance.

"It's a good lifestyle. They can sell off the cabins individually or rent them out as short term accommodation or as holiday accommodation.”

Mr Doolan has already received lot of interest in the listing and expects that it will be snapped up quickly by serious buyers.

"The owners are selling it to retire,” he said.

"It's only a few minutes to town, the shopping centre, Yeppoon CBD, and Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

"Offers over $1.2 million are being considered.

The property is on land spanning 1.19 hectares and features an in-ground resort pool, a barbecue area, a playground, tennis court, landscape gardens, grassy lawns and tally leafy eucalyptus.

There are 11 one bedroom cabins and one two bedroom country-style detached cabins for singles, couples and families.

Each cabin has an open-play kitchen/lounge, bathroom with shower, a private balcony, Wi-Fi and communal laundry facilities.

The exposed rafter ceilings and internal timber creates a warm, comfortable atmosphere for guests.

There is also a reception at the entry, a large self-contained three-bedroom manager's residence with kitchen, dining, living and laundry facilities.

Phone Mr Doolan on 0408192883 to arrange and inspection.