Yeppoon house of horrors strikes fear the worst could happen

Amber Hooker
| 16th May 2017 7:34 AM
An abandoned house on the corner of Braithwaite and Ben streets, Yeppoon has residents fearing for their health and safety. They have lodged a petition to the Livingstone Shire Council to clean it up.
EXPOSED asbestos walls, vermin, snakes and a grossly overgrown yard have Yeppoon residents fearing for their health and safety.

An abandoned, cyclone-battered home on the corner of Braithwaite and Ben Streets has fallen into disrepair since its occupants left after Cyclone Marcia hit in February, 2015.

Neighbouring residents and the wider community have since taken it upon themselves to try rid the street of the "structurally unsafe” eyesore.

Seventy-five petitioners have penned their concerns to Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig and councillors, who are expected to receive the document in today's general meeting.

One Ben St resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, said the petitioners' demand was simple; they want the building knocked down.

They claimed the council had confirmed the collapsed walls contained asbestos, inciting fear among those close to the health and environmental hazards.

"People right down beside the house, they're concerned,” the resident said.

"The houses are full of families and a couple of kids.”

The vast majority of petitioners are permanent residents, with those closest to the property suffering mice, rat and snake infestations.

The resident could not confirm what had happened to the home's previous occupants, but said they were living there until Cyclone Marcia hit.

Petitioners claim the installation of a safety fence is the only work which has been done to the property since.

While it may fend off trespassers, it does nothing to mask the crumbling walls, lack of roof and furniture laid bear to the public.

"It's a fire hazard, anyone could throw a match over there,” the resident said.

"It's a health issue with the asbestos and the vermin in it. It's a bit of everything.

"Also, it is an eyesore in the middle of town here... for everyone who passes it to go to work or school everyday.”

The property is a thoroughfare for primary school children, so neighbours have also taken it upon themselves to mow a path off the gutter to allow them to walk safely.

Overgrown house on the corner of Braithwaite and Ben streets.
For the "first time ever” someone mowed the entire footpath, but no one saw or knows who did it.

The resident said they had personally been in direct contact with Cr Ludwig, and was satisfied he would "do everything in his power and present it to council”.

The people of Braithwaite, Ben and surrounding streets are desperate to have their pleas answered before the risks become a reality.

"This house isn't salvageable and needs to be demolished as a priority before a member of the public is seriously injured from fallen debris or flying projectiles,” the petition states in part.

"After two years ... we have had enough.

"We have collected local residents' signatures, who want this house demolished and cleaned up.”

The Livingstone Shire Council has been contacted for comment and is expected to issue a response this week.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  demolish health livingstone shire council petition safety yeppoon









