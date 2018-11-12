Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: 8 Ben St sold at auction on the weekend in Yeppoon.
BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: 8 Ben St sold at auction on the weekend in Yeppoon. RealEstate.com
Property

Yeppoon house sale offers 'best of both worlds'

Steph Allen
by
12th Nov 2018 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SMALL two-bedroom home close to the beach and Yeppoon's CBD was snapped up at auction on the weekend.

The property, 8 Ben St, was sold for $184,000 on Saturday after a four-week campaign.

"This was a good property that went for a good price,” Harcourts Yeppoon realtor Daniel Spyve said.

"It had a good-size squared block (744sqm) with side access to the rear and the potential to put in a big shed,” Mr Spyve said.

"It had little teething problems but it wasn't too bad. It's a tidy little home.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Spyve said the new owner may have plans to renovate, own and live in the home for a year or two and then return it back to the market.

"Right now there's ... not a lot of supply of these sort of properties,” he said.

"The demand gets higher and with a property like Ben St, we had six registered bidders.

"Obviously not having a lot of these style of properties leads to more people wanting it.

"There were 16 bids throughout the process from first to last.”

Mr Spyve said the house offered the buyer "the best of both worlds”, and offered great value for money.

"The house had an upstairs and downstairs with a vision to lift and put more room underneath,” he said.

"When people move to the beach they like having a shed to put their boat or van in.

"That's the main reason people buy in Yeppoon. To retire, fish and go travelling.

"There are an abundance of buyers wanting similar properties so any new ones will be snapped up quickly.”

auction harcourts yeppoon real estate yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Empowering young women the centre of talent-filled musical

    premium_icon Empowering young women the centre of talent-filled musical

    Community GIRLS rock- and Girls' Grammar are about to tell you why

    Overnight destruction as man damages cars, home in chase

    Overnight destruction as man damages cars, home in chase

    Breaking MAN slams car into vehicles and even into Yeppoon home on rampage

    Rents on the rise as demand tightens across CQ

    premium_icon Rents on the rise as demand tightens across CQ

    Property HOT spots around the region are sparking the attention of investors

    Debate continues today over mine rehabilitation laws

    premium_icon Debate continues today over mine rehabilitation laws

    News Activist group pushes for further tightening of legislation

    Local Partners