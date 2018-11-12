Yeppoon house sale offers 'best of both worlds'

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: 8 Ben St sold at auction on the weekend in Yeppoon.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: 8 Ben St sold at auction on the weekend in Yeppoon. RealEstate.com

A SMALL two-bedroom home close to the beach and Yeppoon's CBD was snapped up at auction on the weekend.

The property, 8 Ben St, was sold for $184,000 on Saturday after a four-week campaign.

"This was a good property that went for a good price,” Harcourts Yeppoon realtor Daniel Spyve said.

"It had a good-size squared block (744sqm) with side access to the rear and the potential to put in a big shed,” Mr Spyve said.

"It had little teething problems but it wasn't too bad. It's a tidy little home.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Spyve said the new owner may have plans to renovate, own and live in the home for a year or two and then return it back to the market.

"Right now there's ... not a lot of supply of these sort of properties,” he said.

"The demand gets higher and with a property like Ben St, we had six registered bidders.

"Obviously not having a lot of these style of properties leads to more people wanting it.

"There were 16 bids throughout the process from first to last.”

Mr Spyve said the house offered the buyer "the best of both worlds”, and offered great value for money.

"The house had an upstairs and downstairs with a vision to lift and put more room underneath,” he said.

"When people move to the beach they like having a shed to put their boat or van in.

"That's the main reason people buy in Yeppoon. To retire, fish and go travelling.

"There are an abundance of buyers wanting similar properties so any new ones will be snapped up quickly.”