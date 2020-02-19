Yeppoon housemates busted in drug raid

TWO Yeppoon housemates busted in a police drug raid have been placed on probation.

Christopher Nathan Welfare, 23, and Alexander Grant Cottome, 26, fronted Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week on a string of drugs charges respectively.

The court heard that on January 16, police executed a search warrant at their Archer Street residence.

There officers found four cannabis plants growing - three were between 1.5m and 1.7m tall while the other had been chopped off 30cm from the base.

In an esky in the garage, stems and leaves from the chopped off plant were seized.

Welfare took responsibility for these plants which weighed 614 grams.

He told police that he had been growing them “for a few months” and had watered and fertilised them regularly.

He said he was using the cannabis for personal use to treat anxiety.

Welfare pleaded guilty to production and possession of a dangerous drug, as well as possession of drug utensils.

During the raid, police also found in the garage, clip-seal bags containing 22.3 grams of cannabis, a single acid tab and 1.9 grams of ecstasy pills.

Cottome accepted responsibility for these drugs and pleaded guilty to three possession charges and a drug utensils offence.

The court heard that both men had no criminal histories.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale placed Welfare on 12 months’ probation and Cottome on eight months’ probation.

Neither men had convictions recorded.