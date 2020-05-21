Yeppoon ice-cream cafe recovering

Nicole and Nicky from Keppel Bay Ice Cream cafe love their job and it shows with freshly made ice cream and ice cream cakes walking out the door

MOUTH-watering custom-made ice-cream cakes are starting to roll out the door at Keppel Bay Ice Cream Café in Yeppoon with the business starting to gain momentum after a difficult couple of months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Owner James Taylor said while his business had continued to operate, he had experienced some tough weeks recently and it is only the strength and resilience of his staff that has allowed the business to hang in during the hard times.

“Nicole and Nicky have kept the business going by getting creative and striving to remain positive regardless of what hurdles have been thrown our way,” James said.

“Nicky loves making ice-cream with fresh locally-sourced seasonal products including dairy- free varieties.

“Nicole has become a dap hand at our customised ice cream cake making and has created some amazing designs from surf boards to princesses and everything in between.

“The one thing the ladies and I agree on whole heartedly is providing our customers with the best-tasting products made with the best ingredients and provided at an affordable price.

“You just can’t compare with freshly made ice cream made on wholesome ingredients.

“I love watching people’s faces when they first taste our products, the children are my favourite as their faces light up with sheer delight.

“This really is a fun business to be in, the smiles are amazing, we get to be creative making multi-layered cakes and delicious ice creams and most of all we get to do something we love.”

Wanting to do something nice and to thank the community for its support, James said his team decided to donate an ice-cream cake to Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village (CARV) to enjoy.

“We know recent times and isolation have been very difficult on our senior community members, so we are hoping the donation bring some smiles to faces,” he said.

“We are starting to see more business coming through the doors now which is wonderful and have found word of mouth has really worked for us recently.

“We are seeing more people ordering delicious custom-made cakes and have even had people travel down from Rockhampton to collect our tasty creations.

“The Ice Cream Café has always supported our local community and it is lovely to see the community in turn supporting us through what has been some very challenging times.”