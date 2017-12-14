Yeppoon idea taking off worldwide

ENTREPRENEUR: Longemity founder Melanie Jones is tapping into the popularity of crystals.

YEPPOON woman Melanie Jones is raising the bar in hydration, having launched her new business Longemity to the world.

The enthusiastic businesswoman spent more than two years researching and developing her crystal gem water bottles and they are already gaining traction internationally.

Melanie said Longemity was launched 10 weeks ago and had already gained plenty of attention both locally and much further afield.

"We have launched worldwide with patents, trademarks and design registrations in over 32 countries,” Melanie said.

"We have already shipped internationally to Dubai, the US and Canada, and, much to my delight, have been mentioned in an article linked with Miranda Kerr.

"Longemity is a holistic company based on the theory of healing spiritually, physically and emotionally through crystal gem water hydration.

"The beautiful crystal-infused water bottles are a touch of luxe, with interchangeable crystal gem pod inserts that you can switch in and out to suit your mood, health desires or maybe just to match an outfit.”

Melanie said health was our most valuable asset, with our bodies being a symphony of vibrational energy made up of about 70% water.

"Drinking water charged with crystals is one of the easiest ways of integrating the healing energy of crystals into our body on a cellular and vibrational level, much like homeopathic remedies which have been considered as a healing aid for thousands of years,” she said.

"For years, crystal-infused gem water has been used by healers for their ability to restore, rebalance and heal the body physically, emotionally and spiritually by realigning the body's energy systems called chakras.

"Now everyone can access the multiple benefits.”

The crystal-infused water bottles can be purchased online at Longemity and locally at Gypsy Lane in Yeppoon.