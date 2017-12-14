Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

Yeppoon idea taking off worldwide

ENTREPRENEUR: Longemity founder Melanie Jones is tapping into the popularity of crystals.
ENTREPRENEUR: Longemity founder Melanie Jones is tapping into the popularity of crystals. Trish Bowman
by Trish Bowman

YEPPOON woman Melanie Jones is raising the bar in hydration, having launched her new business Longemity to the world.

The enthusiastic businesswoman spent more than two years researching and developing her crystal gem water bottles and they are already gaining traction internationally.

Melanie said Longemity was launched 10 weeks ago and had already gained plenty of attention both locally and much further afield.

"We have launched worldwide with patents, trademarks and design registrations in over 32 countries,” Melanie said.

"We have already shipped internationally to Dubai, the US and Canada, and, much to my delight, have been mentioned in an article linked with Miranda Kerr.

"Longemity is a holistic company based on the theory of healing spiritually, physically and emotionally through crystal gem water hydration.

"The beautiful crystal-infused water bottles are a touch of luxe, with interchangeable crystal gem pod inserts that you can switch in and out to suit your mood, health desires or maybe just to match an outfit.”

Melanie said health was our most valuable asset, with our bodies being a symphony of vibrational energy made up of about 70% water.

"Drinking water charged with crystals is one of the easiest ways of integrating the healing energy of crystals into our body on a cellular and vibrational level, much like homeopathic remedies which have been considered as a healing aid for thousands of years,” she said.

"For years, crystal-infused gem water has been used by healers for their ability to restore, rebalance and heal the body physically, emotionally and spiritually by realigning the body's energy systems called chakras.

"Now everyone can access the multiple benefits.”

The crystal-infused water bottles can be purchased online at Longemity and locally at Gypsy Lane in Yeppoon.

Topics:  crystals longemity yeppoon business

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky builders are confident about having a big 2018

Rocky builders are confident about having a big 2018

Plenty of reasons for optimism about CQ's construction future.

Darumbal heritage honoured in huge coastal artwork

TURTLE HUNTERS: Edwards Clarke's approved design for the Yeppoon Town Centre car park, inspired by Inidgenous Elder Doug Hatfield's painting Turtle Hunters.

INSTALLATION takes pride of place in Yeppoon town centre

10 things to do in Central Queensland today

Upper Stony Creek, Byfield. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

Your guide to what's on today in the region.

Truckie to live with Bruce Hwy death horror for life

The scene of a double fatality near Huts Creek on the Bruce Highway. Photo Ebony Battersby / The Observer

Truck driver found not guilty by jury after two-day trial

Local Partners