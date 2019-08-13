Yeppoon illegal fishing raid proving to be a complex matter

FILE PHOTO. Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol and Mackay and Whitsunday Water Police teamed up for a four-day patrol of the Broadsound area.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into alleged illegal fishing offences in Yeppoon recently.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers executed search warrants on one residential and two business premises in Yeppoon on June 19.

Fisheries Queensland advised The Morning Bulletin the investigation was ongoing.

"Matters such as these are complex and can take some time to resolve,” a spokesperson said. "No further comment can be made while the matters are under investigation.”

It is understood no charges have been laid at this stage. The Morning Bulletin understands the raid involved ribbon fish, crab meat and undersized fish.

Anyone found guilty of black marketing or trafficking in fish could be fined up to $390,000 and face up to three years' jail.