Yeppoon IVF miracle bub crowned ‘cheekiest grin’ poll winner

Archer Jaggs, 9 months old. "My little fella deserves the title because he has the cutest smile."

PROUD Yeppoon mum Zoe Jaggs says baby Archer’s smile always brightens her day.

It made an impression on plenty of others too, with the 10 month old voted the CQ cutie with the cheekiest grin in a poll run by The Morning Bulletin.

Archer was a clear winner in the 30-strong poll and Zoe was thrilled.

“That’s awesome,” she said when told of the result.

“I just love his smile. He’s such a little cutie.”

Archer is the only child for Zoe and partner Jamie Cumming.

They had several failed IVF attempts before his welcome arrival on September 27, 2019.

“It did take a few years and it was pretty tough. You think it’s never going to happen and then we were just lucky,” Zoe said.

“It was very emotional when he was born. We were so excited.”

Zoe Jaggs and partner Jamie Cumming with their baby boy Archer.

Zoe said she had taken countless photos of Archer but the one she submitted captured him perfectly.

“He’s a very happy boy. He’s a cheeky little fella, very bright and bubbly,” she said.

“He’s quite smart; he’s just learning to stand and I think he will be starting to walk shortly.

“He likes his little Bluey, which is his comforter, he loves food and he loves our cat, Pickles.

“He brings so much joy to our lives; he completes us.”

The Morning Bulletin was inundated with entries after our callout for the region’s cutest bub so we decided to run some other categories.

Baby Oliver White won our initial poll.

He and Archer, along with the other popular entrants in each category, will be included in the ultimate vote for Rockhampton/Capricorn Coast’s Cutest Bub for 2020.