inspirational: Yeppoon's skipper Sam Holzheimer.
inspirational: Yeppoon's skipper Sam Holzheimer.
Rugby League

Yeppoon keen to avenge last year's grand final heartbreak

Pam McKay
by
23rd Mar 2019 12:07 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Shaun Goode has no hesitation when asked the goal for the Yeppoon Seagulls in 2019.

"Win the comp, that's it,” Goode said.

"We fell one short last year but we're hoping to replicate our season this year and obviously finish the last game off on a better note.”

Yeppoon, who dropped just one game on their way to claiming the minor premiership last year, were beaten in a boilover by Rockhampton Brothers in the grand final.

Goode said his players were using that shock loss as motivation.

They have done the hard yards in a gruelling pre-season, and been rewarded with victory in the Rocky Rugby League Nines a fortnight ago and a comfortable win over Sarina in a trial game last weekend.

After a bye in Round 1 of the Rocky comp, the Seagulls will start their 2019 campaign with a home game today against Emu Park.

Exciting playmaker Jonathan Tavinor is back in the Yeppoon Seagulls squad this year.
Exciting playmaker Jonathan Tavinor is back in the Yeppoon Seagulls squad this year.

Goode is expecting a spirited contest in the Battle of the Beaches.

"Emu Park are always a physical side but they're a bit of unknown this year because we're not sure of their roster,” he said.

"We just need to stick to what we know.

"I approach every game the same - we just play what's in front of us.

"We've just got to keep on our toes and play each team as they come.”

Goode said Yeppoon had retained close to its full squad from last year and made some "pretty good acquisitions” as well, including playmaker Jonathan Tavinor, Christian Davies and Dean Blackman.

ROCKHAMPTON RUGBY LEAGUE GAMES TODAY

A-grade women

10.30am: Woorabinda v Norths, Woorabinda

2pm: Yeppoon v Emu Park, Webb Oval

3.30pm: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park

A-grade men

3pm:: Woorabinda v Biloela, Woorabinda

6.30pm: Yeppoon v Emu Park, Webb Oval

6.30pm:: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park

