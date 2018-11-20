Yeppoon Lagoon a success as numbers soar with the temps

AFTER THE RUSH: Lifeguard Kylie James surveys a deserted Yeppoon Lagoon, a stark contrast to the weekend onslaught.

YEPPOON lagoon precinct was a quiet haven yesterday, in stark contrast to the weekend when the popular site was hammered by up to 7000 people cooling off there as the temperature soared.

The lagoon's popularity made parking a headache for many visitors. Dozens of cars were banked up on park verges and all spaces were taken back to the CBD.

Long lines of traffic snaked around the lagoon precinct as families desperately searched for a prized parking spot.

The council car park was full to capacity with cars crammed into every available space.

Yesterday, lifeguard Kylie James was enjoying a day off work and was pleased to be a patron of the Yeppoon Lagoon for a change.

"I was attending two birthday parties at the lagoon and it was as popular as it was on the opening day, if not more so,” Ms James said.

"Everyone was having a wonderful time and even though it was really busy, there were no problems at all recorded for the weekend.

"We have some really good precautions such as no alcohol in eskies and appropriate behaviour in place which allows everyone to have a good time which was evident on the weekend with loads of happy families enjoying the facilities.

"There were quite a few marquees erected and it looked like everyone was having a lovely time.”

Rachel Mackie from Rocks Cafe at the Lagoon confirmed the numbers were up, giving an insight into what summer will bring.

Leanne Hersey and Rachel Mackie at Rocks Cafe at Yeppoon Lagoon Trish Bowman

PARKING INFO

About 50 spots were created in Lagoon Place to cater for the lagoon, which quickly fill up on weekends by visitors parking all day.

A further 25 parking spaces are located near the corner of Appleton Dr and Lagoon Place.

A further 39 car parks and four motorcycle bays can be found on Anzac Pde between Keppel Bay Sailing Club and the lagoon.

With parking scarce, the council said the nearby Yeppoon Town Centre car park has 284 parking spaces and six disabled parks, and can fit 20 motorcycles, but it does require a walk of around 670 metres or the equivalent of 838 steps.

"This is a great spot, so it doesn't shock me that it was so busy,” she said.

"We are fortunate to have plenty of staff to service customer needs.

"I expect it will become even more busy when the restaurant opens in December, we are all looking forward to it.

"Parking can be a problem but everyone seems to be loving the facility.”

A Livingstone Shire Council spokeswoman said the council's parking subordinate local law was undergoing amendments relevant to parking regimes around the lagoon.

"The amendment process is currently at public notification stage, during which time the public may make submissions,” she said.

"Council is also currently in the tender process to identify the options for general and paid parking (in 2019).”