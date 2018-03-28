Yeppoon lagoon delays push back opening for third time

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council has pushed back the opening date of the awaited foreshore lagoon again after hiccups in the final stages.

In a statement made to The Morning Bulletin yesterday, a council spokesperson said water testing certification was the cause of the delay due to weather and site conditions.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $18m lagoon was now due to officially open on in May, previously saying it would be finished before Easter 2018.

In a report by The Morning Bulletin in May 2017, Cr Ludwig said the 2500 sq m lagoon would be completed by December 2017.

Despite these apparent delays, the spokesperson said the "project was tracking well and in line with funding agreements” from State Government for April 30 and Federal Government for June 30, weather depending.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The latest updates on the project showed the water testing phase had been concluded and all buildings were now enclosed with finishing contractors on site.

Construction works building new parkland near Keppel Bay Sailing Club are also under way as part of the $53m Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation project.

These works are due to be finished by the end of the month.

In an report on February 24, Cr Ludwig assured residents an opening day for the lagoon would be announced by council in the coming weeks but this is still yet to be confirmed.

Council denied any claims there may have been other mishaps which delayed the construction saying chosen contractor, Woollam Constructions, ticked all the boxes.

"Woollam Constructions have performed all their obligations very well and council is very happy with their performance,” a spokesperson said.