Jessica Lapraik, Sophie Lapraik and Olivia Lapraik lagoon side at Yeppoon (Photo prior to social distancing).
Yeppoon Lagoon to benefit from cash splash

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th Jul 2020 1:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIVINGSTONE will splash cash at a number of major projects to make the shire more “liveable”.

Among the big winners is the Emu Park community which is set to receive a new $990,000 art gallery.

The projects were revealed on Tuesday as Mayor Andy Ireland handed down his first budget - one that totalled $136.8m and saw an average 2 per cent overall increase in rates and utilities charges.

Under the “Liveable Livingstone” banner in the budget, was funding for a number of key projects including:

- $1.1m to extend and upgrade the Mill Gallery

- $990k for a new art gallery at Emu Park

- $680k for completion of the Capricorn Coast Memorial Park

- $175k for a new amenity building at the Williamson Creek picnic area (Lammermoor Beach)

- $100k for accessibility upgrades at Daniel Park

- $70k for disability access upgrades to Yeppoon Lagoon

Other projects to get funding under the “Thriving Livingstone” banner in the budget were:

- $100k for shade structures at Yeppoon Lagoon precinct

- $75k for picnic shelters and “big belly” bins on Great Keppel Island

- $330k for upgrades to Keppel Sands Caravan Park

- $410k for a female amenities block at Barmaryee Sports Complex

council budget 2020-21 emu park art gallery great keppel island development livingstone shire budget mill gallery yeppoon lagoon
