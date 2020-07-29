Yeppoon Lagoon to benefit from cash splash
LIVINGSTONE will splash cash at a number of major projects to make the shire more “liveable”.
Among the big winners is the Emu Park community which is set to receive a new $990,000 art gallery.
The projects were revealed on Tuesday as Mayor Andy Ireland handed down his first budget - one that totalled $136.8m and saw an average 2 per cent overall increase in rates and utilities charges.
Under the “Liveable Livingstone” banner in the budget, was funding for a number of key projects including:
- $1.1m to extend and upgrade the Mill Gallery
- $990k for a new art gallery at Emu Park
- $680k for completion of the Capricorn Coast Memorial Park
- $175k for a new amenity building at the Williamson Creek picnic area (Lammermoor Beach)
- $100k for accessibility upgrades at Daniel Park
- $70k for disability access upgrades to Yeppoon Lagoon
Other projects to get funding under the “Thriving Livingstone” banner in the budget were:
- $100k for shade structures at Yeppoon Lagoon precinct
- $75k for picnic shelters and “big belly” bins on Great Keppel Island
- $330k for upgrades to Keppel Sands Caravan Park
- $410k for a female amenities block at Barmaryee Sports Complex
